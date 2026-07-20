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MLB World Reacts to What Jazz Chisholm Jr. Did Against Dodgers

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth inning home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers with teammate Jose Caballero #72 in game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees dropped the first two games of their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers but avoided the sweep with a win on Sunday night.

New York held a 1-0 lead for most of the game before Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman tied it in the top of the eighth with a solo home run.

However, the Yankees wasted little time reclaiming the lead in the bottom half of the inning thanks to star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm Jr. Hits Go-Ahead Homer

Facing Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips, Chisholm Jr. blasted a go-ahead solo home run that proved to be the game-winning run. It was his only hit of the night.

Check it out:

New York finished with eight hits, including two apiece from Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger.

Ryan Yarbrough got the start and pitched 2.2 innings before Paul Blackburn, Brent Headrick, Fernando Cruz, and David Bednar took over. Bednar continues to establish himself as one of the most dominant closers in baseball.

MLB Fans React to Home Run

@pam_davis27480: “Yeeessss Jazz, bless your heart.”

@Wood712699Wood: “I shall praise him for this GAME WINNING HR TONIGHT!!”

@NewsXF: “That Euro step was clean! Great finish.”

@SantiagoMBDTF: “You have saved my life Mr. Jazz.”

Chisholm Jr. Gives Blunt Assessment of 2026 Season

After the game, Chisholm Jr. offered an honest assessment of his season.

“Sucked. I sucked all season,” Chisholm Jr. said. “The numbers speak for themselves.”

Through Sunday’s game, Chisholm Jr. is batting .224 with 74 hits, 14 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases while posting a .403 slugging percentage and a .705 OPS.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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MLB World Reacts to What Jazz Chisholm Jr. Did Against Dodgers

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