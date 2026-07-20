MLB World Reacts to What Jazz Chisholm Jr. Did Against Dodgers

The New York Yankees dropped the first two games of their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers but avoided the sweep with a win on Sunday night.

New York held a 1-0 lead for most of the game before Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman tied it in the top of the eighth with a solo home run.

However, the Yankees wasted little time reclaiming the lead in the bottom half of the inning thanks to star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm Jr. Hits Go-Ahead Homer

Facing Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips, Chisholm Jr. blasted a go-ahead solo home run that proved to be the game-winning run. It was his only hit of the night.

Check it out:

Hit that Euro step, Jazz 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4KXGJpiQ9E — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 20, 2026

New York finished with eight hits, including two apiece from Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger.

Ryan Yarbrough got the start and pitched 2.2 innings before Paul Blackburn, Brent Headrick, Fernando Cruz, and David Bednar took over. Bednar continues to establish himself as one of the most dominant closers in baseball.

MLB Fans React to Home Run

@pam_davis27480: “Yeeessss Jazz, bless your heart.”

@Wood712699Wood: “I shall praise him for this GAME WINNING HR TONIGHT!!”

@NewsXF: “That Euro step was clean! Great finish.”

@SantiagoMBDTF: “You have saved my life Mr. Jazz.”

Chisholm Jr. Gives Blunt Assessment of 2026 Season

After the game, Chisholm Jr. offered an honest assessment of his season.

“Sucked. I sucked all season,” Chisholm Jr. said. “The numbers speak for themselves.”

Through Sunday’s game, Chisholm Jr. is batting .224 with 74 hits, 14 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases while posting a .403 slugging percentage and a .705 OPS.