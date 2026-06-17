New York Yankees Named Best Fit for $85 Million Japanese Slugger

The New York Yankees are approaching their second matchup against the Chicago White Sox.

On Tuesday night, New York clinched a 12-2 victory at Yankee Stadium.

The series is in full swing, but so are the ongoing trade speculations.

Yankees Could Land Chicago Cubs’ Slugger

According to Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN, 31-year-old Seiya Suzuki of the Cubs has a few potential landing spots.

New York was listed as one of the best fits.

As the duo wrote, “Suzuki has been very consistent since coming to MLB in 2022 and is having another solid season. He has a big arm in right field, is a solid runner and defender and is on pace for 25 homers in another above-average offensive campaign. He doesn’t have a plus-plus raw tool and is just 5-foot-11, but he’s good at everything every year.”

Suzuki would add some additional right-handed hitting power to New York’s lineup.

He currently owns a slash line of .256/.343/.433 with a .776 OPS and 10 home runs across 59 games so far this season.

Alongside the Yankees, McDaniel Passan notes there are several other potential landing spots for Suzuki.

Among those are the Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Snapshot of Suzuki

Suzuki’s level of consistency would be valuable to any ballclub.

This is particularly true for the Yankees, who have become plagued by the IL.

He is tied to a five-year, $85 million contract with Chicago.

This is his final year of the deal before free agency, per Spotrac.

Suzuki made his MLB debut with the Cubs on April 7, 2022, becoming an integral part of the team.

As a five-time NBP All-Star, Chicago knew they were bringing on some serious talent.

But again, his consistency has been his strongest asset.

He is now playing in his fifth year in the Major Leagues.

He owns an overall slash line of .267/.346/.468 with a .814 OPS and 97 home runs through 591 games.

Yankees’ 2026 Campaign

New York has faced a great deal of challenges this season.

A handful of their celebrated sluggers are on the IL, namely Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton.

Fortunately, those remaining in the lineup have been using this time as an opportunity to prove themselves at the plate.

This is especially true for 27-year-old infielder Ben Rice, who has been shining.

Ahead of their next matchup, the Yankees are leading the American League East with a 44-27 record.

They are fourth overall in the big leagues.