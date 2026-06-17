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New York Yankees Named Best Fit for $85 Million Japanese Slugger

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Aaron Boone
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Manager Aaron Boone #17 reacts after Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees injured himself on a play against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

The New York Yankees are approaching their second matchup against the Chicago White Sox.

On Tuesday night, New York clinched a 12-2 victory at Yankee Stadium.

The series is in full swing, but so are the ongoing trade speculations.

Yankees Could Land Chicago Cubs’ Slugger

Seiya Suzuki

GettySeiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Wrigley Field on July 04, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

According to Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN, 31-year-old Seiya Suzuki of the Cubs has a few potential landing spots.

New York was listed as one of the best fits.

As the duo wrote, “Suzuki has been very consistent since coming to MLB in 2022 and is having another solid season. He has a big arm in right field, is a solid runner and defender and is on pace for 25 homers in another above-average offensive campaign. He doesn’t have a plus-plus raw tool and is just 5-foot-11, but he’s good at everything every year.”

Suzuki would add some additional right-handed hitting power to New York’s lineup.

Seiya Suzuki

GettySeiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs hits a three-run home run against the Athletics in the top of the second inning at Sutter Health Park on April 02, 2025 in Sacramento, California.

He currently owns a slash line of .256/.343/.433 with a .776 OPS and 10 home runs across 59 games so far this season.

Alongside the Yankees, McDaniel Passan notes there are several other potential landing spots for Suzuki.

Among those are the Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Snapshot of Suzuki

Seiya Suzuki

GettySeiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking at a pitch in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Suzuki’s level of consistency would be valuable to any ballclub.

This is particularly true for the Yankees, who have become plagued by the IL.

He is tied to a five-year, $85 million contract with Chicago.

This is his final year of the deal before free agency, per Spotrac.

Suzuki made his MLB debut with the Cubs on April 7, 2022, becoming an integral part of the team.

As a five-time NBP All-Star, Chicago knew they were bringing on some serious talent.

But again, his consistency has been his strongest asset.

He is now playing in his fifth year in the Major Leagues.

He owns an overall slash line of .267/.346/.468 with a .814 OPS and 97 home runs through 591 games.

Yankees’ 2026 Campaign

Ben Rice

Getty

New York has faced a great deal of challenges this season.

A handful of their celebrated sluggers are on the IL, namely Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton.

Fortunately, those remaining in the lineup have been using this time as an opportunity to prove themselves at the plate.

This is especially true for 27-year-old infielder Ben Rice, who has been shining.

Ahead of their next matchup, the Yankees are leading the American League East with a 44-27 record.

They are fourth overall in the big leagues.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Yankees Named Best Fit for $85 Million Japanese Slugger

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