New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham News Before White Sox Series

The New York Yankees are quickly approaching their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

The first clash kicks off on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

Ahead of the matchup, New York provided an update on their injured slugger.

According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic (via X), manager Aaron Boone revealed that Grisham has a moderate strain of his hamstring.

Boone added he will miss “a little bit of time.”

Injuries continue to plague the franchise this season.

Yankees’ Trent Grisham To Remain on the Sidelines

While Boone’s update was quick and to the point, Grisham still doesn’t have a scheduled return date.

As detailed in New York’s injury report, the 29-year-old’s IL date reflects June 13. He was placed on the 10-day IL.

Per his earlier report, “Sustained injury running bases June 12 at Toronto. Performed light on-field agility exercises June 13.”

Much remains up in the air for Grisham and for his injured teammates.

Premier slugger Aaron Judge is out with a stress fracture of his first rib on the right side and Giancarlo Stanton is also out of commission due to a right calf strain.

The Yankees’ lineup is continuing to shrink, leaving the other players with no choice but to step up.

Trent Grisham’s MLB Career

With eight years of experience playing in the Major Leagues, he brings plenty of veteran energy to the field.

He was the Milwaukee Brewers‘ 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft.

A few years later, in August 2019, he made his debut with the same franchise.

He played for the Brewers for one season before being traded to the San Diego Padres alongside Zach Davies.

In return, they received Eric Lauer and Luis Urías.

He remained with the Padres for four years.

In December 2023, they shipped him out to the Yankees, along with Juan Soto.

San Diego received Jhony Brito, Kyle Higashioka, Michael King, Drew Thorpe and Randy Vásquez.

Trent Grisham’s 2026 Campaign

Before getting hit with the injury bug, Grisham was slashing .232/.341/.406 with a .747 OPS and eight home runs through 66 games.

His last game played was on June 12, when New York faced the Toronto Blue Jays.

Since becoming a Yankee, Grisham’s most productive season was in 2025.

By the end of his campaign, he was slashing .235/.348/.464 with a glowing .812 OPS and a career-high 34 home runs through 143 games.

Even before his injury took over, Grisham had been showing signs of decline this year.

Fans were holding out hope for a potential comeback, but now, he’s even further in the hole.

Without an expected return date, New York is left to navigate its upcoming matchups without him.

In a few hours, the Yankees will welcome the Chicago White Sox to Yankee Stadium to commence a three-game series.

The White Sox have been making significant improvements throughout the season, and their efforts are paying off.

They now lead the American League Central 38-32 overall.

The Yankees have their work cut out for them on Tuesday night, but they’ve been doing a fine job at plugging the gaps left behind by their injured teammates.