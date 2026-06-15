Insider Predicts How Chicago Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki Trade Could Look

The Chicago Cubs won their latest series against the San Francisco Giants 2-1.

However, they dropped their final clash 5-1.

Currently 37-35 overall in the National League Central standings, the organization is going to be looking for ways to bolster its roster once the MLB Trade Deadline approaches.

According to baseball writer Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report, one of their options includes shipping out $85 million slugger Seiya Suzuki.

What the Cubs’ Seiya Sukuzi Trade Could Look Like

One of the major attractions revolving around 31-year-old Suzuki is his right-handed hitting power.

Several ballclubs would benefit from adding another reliable right-handed bat to their lineup.

The Philadelphia Phillies had previously been mentioned as a potential landing spot for him, as they’re in dire need of more righty hitters.

Not to mention, Suzuki brings five years of MLB experience to the plate, providing seasoned skill and talent.

Since his 2026 campaign kicked off, he has slashed .255/.339/.433 with a .772 OPS and 10 home runs through 57 games.

Each of his five seasons in the big leagues has been spent with Chicago.

Kelly noted that the franchise might be able to get an organization to “overpay” for Suzuki, given his right-handed bat and his overall stat sheet.

What the Cubs’ Suzuki Trade Wouldn’t Look Like

As Kelly acknowledged, Chicago isn’t likely to ship out Suzuki for a package of prospects.

This would come with far more risk than reward.

In Kelly’s own words, “The Cubs are not like most of the teams on this list — they are firmly in the NL wild-card race. So they aren’t going to give away a player who has an .813 OPS over parts of five MLB seasons. This isn’t a scenario where they would trade him for a package headlined by someone at Single-A.”

He is navigating the final season of his five-year, $85 million contract with Chicago.

Now, watching Suzuki head out the door and close his chapter with the Cubs seems improbable at this time, but the franchise would be doing itself a disservice by failing to at least consider making waves and weighing their options.

The MLB Trade Deadline is Aug. 3, but the baseball world moves quickly. Now is the time to start thinking ahead for what’s to come.

Cubs Right Now

Chicago’s overall record of 37-35 placed them directly in the middle of their division.

The Milwaukee Brewers (43-26) lead the pack, followed by the St. Louis Cardinals (38-31).

The Pittsburgh Pirates (36-36) and the Cincinnati Reds (33-37) trail the Cubs.

Coming off a series victory over the Giants over the weekend, Chicago has some momentum heading into its next three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

Having said that, the Rockies are also entering the series with some newfound confidence.

On Sunday, June 14, Colorado clinched a shocking 23-9 victory over the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark.

They’re still placed at the very bottom of the MLB totem pole with their 27-45 record — a place they’ve become quite familiar with.

Nonetheless, if the Cubs want to come out on top, underestimating the Rockies this week would be ill-advised.