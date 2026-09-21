Former Yankees Starter Could Help Phillies’ Playoff Push

The New York Yankees secured a postseason berth last week and head into the final stretch of the regular season with an eye toward the playoffs.

The Philadelphia Phillies are close to clinching an NL Wild Card spot. The club could lock down a playoff spot as early as Wednesday, September 23. Once their postseason position is locked in, the Phillies are expected to call on a former Yankees starter to finish off the year.

Nestor Cortes could join the Phillies later this week, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. The veteran lefty came to Philadelphia on a minor league deal in August. Cortes tossed three innings in his most recent Triple-A appearance.

Longtime New York Yankees Starter Nestor Cortes Nearing Debut With Philadelphia Phillies

Cortes has spent the majority of his eight-year MLB career with the Yankees. The 31-year-old most recently suited up for the club in 2024. He tossed a career-high 174.1 innings that season. Cortes was a crucial member of the New York squad that reached the 2024 World Series. He finished just two outs behind Carlos Rodon for the team lead in innings pitched during the regular season.

While he posted multiple seasons of useful production in pinstripes, Cortes’ tenure in New York ended on a sour note. The veteran was on the mound when Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman launched a walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the World Series. It was one of the defining moments of the championship round, which the Dodgers won in five games.

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Cortes was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers after the 2024 campaign. The Yankees sent Cortes and infielder Caleb Durbin to the Brewers for closer Devin Williams. The trade was a bust for both teams. Williams lost the closer role during his one season in New York. Cortes dealt with injuries and pitched in just two games with Milwaukee. Durbin posted a solid season, then was traded to the Boston Red Sox.

Cortes to Provide Critical Innings for Phillies Down the Stretch

The Phillies are currently missing ace Jesus Luzardo, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. The club is hoping to have him back in time for the postseason. Key reliever Jonathan Bowlan is dealing with a groin strain. With multiple pitchers down, Cortes could be called upon to cover innings in the final week of the regular season.

Clinching soon would allow the Phillies to line up the rotation for the first round of the playoffs. Philadelphia is one game behind the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres for the top NL Wild Card spot.