Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Receives High Honor by MLB Writer

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
Getty
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have perhaps the richest history in MLB as a franchise, with several top players the game has even seen being part of the organization.

Aaron Judge, who is the current captain of the Yankees, has emerged this decade as one of the premier Yankees power hitters in the franchise’s history, but where does Judge rank on the all-time list of Yankees players with a knack for the home run?

Recently, Bleacher Report.com writer Joel Reuter curated a list of the ‘best power hitters’ in Yankees history.

Where did Judge rank among the likes of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmi Foxx, Mickey Mantle, Alex Rodriguez, and more?

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Fans React to Spencer Jones Decision Before Angels Game

Where Does Aaron Judge Rank For All-Time Power Hitters in Yankees History?

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

According to BR.com writer Joel Reuter, Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge ranks as the 2nd-best power hitter in franchise history.

Reuter wrote: 

“Mickey Mantle, Lou Gehrig and several other players behind him on this list have had more complete careers than Aaron Judge, who is still chasing his first World Series ring and shy of 400 career homers. However, in terms of sheer power hitting production, Aaron Judge has earned the No. 2 spot on this list with a 62-homer peak, four 50-homer seasons and a ridiculous 11.2 AB/HR rate that puts him in lockstep with the No. 1 player on this list.”

No. 1 on the list is none other than franchise icon Babe Ruth, but Judge’s 11.2 AB/HR mark in today’s ERA of baseball is incredibly remarkable.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Promotion of 30-Home Run Slugger During Nationals Series

What is the Latest on Aaron Judge?

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge has been absent from the Yankees lineup (and absent from hitting towering home runs) since May 30 with a fractured rib.

However, he has resumed baseball activities, and manager Aaron Boone has noted that Judge could return for the Yankees next homestand.

Speaking to Aaron Judge’s career, he has led the league in home runs three times and has 385 home runs over 1204 total games played.

In 2026, Judge has 17 home runs in 59 games played (214 at-bats).

For 2026, that’s one home run per 12.5 ABs.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Player Jose Caballero Had Game to Forget In Angels Series

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Receives High Honor by MLB Writer

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x