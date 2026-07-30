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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before White Sox Series Finale

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New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees throws to first base during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In an electric, 12-inning affair against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, the New York Yankees lost but still hold the upper hand in the four-game set, as the Yanks will go for the series win on Thursday afternoon with Ryan Weathers on the mound.

Before the White Sox series finale, New York revealed its lineup, and it features a notable Anthony Volpe decision, who was not in the lineup for Wednesday’s game.

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Anthony Volpe Batting 7th on Thursday Afternoon

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 29: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees hits a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Per the Yankees’ most recent lineup drop (for 7/30), Anthony Volpe is featured in the batting order batting seventh.

Here is the full order, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB: 

Yankees 7/30: “T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez RF P. Goldschmidt DH S. Jones LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”

Other notables include Jose Caballero being out of the lineup, Austin Wells forming a battery with Austin Wells, and Trent Grisham batting leadoff for a second straight game.

On Wednesday, Anthony Volpe did receive a plate appearance, and he recorded a Sac Fly.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before White Sox Series Finale

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