New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before White Sox Series Finale

In an electric, 12-inning affair against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, the New York Yankees lost but still hold the upper hand in the four-game set, as the Yanks will go for the series win on Thursday afternoon with Ryan Weathers on the mound.

Before the White Sox series finale, New York revealed its lineup, and it features a notable Anthony Volpe decision, who was not in the lineup for Wednesday’s game.

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Anthony Volpe Batting 7th on Thursday Afternoon

Per the Yankees’ most recent lineup drop (for 7/30), Anthony Volpe is featured in the batting order batting seventh.

Here is the full order, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Yankees 7/30: “T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez RF P. Goldschmidt DH S. Jones LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”

Other notables include Jose Caballero being out of the lineup, Austin Wells forming a battery with Austin Wells, and Trent Grisham batting leadoff for a second straight game.

On Wednesday, Anthony Volpe did receive a plate appearance, and he recorded a Sac Fly.

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