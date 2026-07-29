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New York Yankees Receive Bad News Regarding Top Trade Target CJ Abrams

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Arizona Diamondbacks v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals hits a single in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park on July 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

With the MLB trade deadline just five days away, the New York Yankees figure to be at the forefront of headlines.

One of their top *rumored* trade targets is CJ Abrams, or should I say *was* Abrams.

However, a recent report from the New York Post’s Jon Heyman may have shut down those trade rumors for the time being.

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CJ Abrams Reportedly Not Being Moved at MLB Trade Deadline

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 28: CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals warms up in the outfield before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Nationals Park on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Per a recent report by Jon Heyman, Washington Nationals superstar shortstop CJ Abrams will NOT be traded at MLB’s deadline on Aug. 3.

It’s not really a surprise that CJ Abrams isn’t being moved, as he’s one of the best hitters in all of MLB, and the Nationals still have a shot at a playoff berth if things go their way over the last two months of the season, but if Washington traded Abrams, it’s playoff chances would be all but shot.

However, it is somewhat bad news for the Yankees, who were potential suitors for CJ Abrams. New York can still target other notable infielders like Zach Neto, Luis Arraez, or Gleyber Torres, but their top focus likely still remains a catcher (Ryan Jeffers).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (earlier this week) about CJ Abrams’ scorching hot bat:

“CJ Abrams is the hottest hitter on the planet. Post-All-Star break, Abrams leads MLB in OPS (1.632), HR (7) and RBIs (15). He has more homers by himself in the second half than the Blue Jays, Orioles, Mariners, Twins, White Sox, Cardinals and Angels.”

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CJ Abrams This Season

Arizona Diamondbacks v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 26: CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals begins to run after making a home run trot as crew chief Jordan Baker #71 signals no home run in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park on July 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. The call was challenged by Washington and overturned to be ruled a home run. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CJ Abrams is emerging as one of the top hitting shortstops in all of baseball, and it is a wise decision by new Nationals’ exec Paul Toboni to keep the tandem of Abrams/James Wood in the middle of the team’s batting order.

As for CJ Abrams’ 2026 season so far, he was just named to the MLB All-Star team for the 2nd time in his career earlier this month, and he’s batting .294 with 27 home runs, 115 hits, 19 steals, and an OPS+ of 154.

His bWAR this season is 4.4, and he and James Wood have nearly 60 home runs combined this season.

So, after the latest reports, the CB Abrams trade rumors will finally be put to sleep, but the good-ish news for the Yankees is this report is also bad news for the Red Sox, who were thought to be targeting Abrams as well.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Predicted to Enter Bidding War with Red Sox for CJ Abrams

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Receive Bad News Regarding Top Trade Target CJ Abrams

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