New York Yankees Announce New Jose Caballero Role During Rays Series

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays are currently squaring off in a huge four-game MLB series with major AL East implications.

The series is knotted at one, and on Wednesday, the Rays are sending dominant southpaw Shane McClanahan to the mound, which means the Yankees are stacking its lineup with righties, which includes a new Jose Caballero role that Yankees fans may or may not be upset with.

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Jose Caballero Playing 2nd on Wednesday, Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Day Off

Batting ninth for the New York Yankees and playing second base on Wednesday evening, Jose Caballero.

@UnderdogMLB wrote (on 7/8):

Yankees 7/8: “P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS M. Schuemann CF A. Wells C J. Caballero 2B G. Cole SP”

Unless I’m mistaken (please let me know if so), I don’t believe Jose Caballero has played second base this season, or maybe if he has, it’s been like one game or so, so this new look will be something to keep an eye on, as Aaron Boone is rolling with Anthony Volpe @ SS, and Jose Caballero to form the up the middle tandem.

The Yankees have struck out 34 times in their last two games, which is a franchise record. Shane McClanahan is a strikeout artist, and is averaging well over a K/inning pitched.

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Reactions to Jose Caballero/Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

Jose Caballero had an extremely bizarre brain-fart moment in Tuesday’s game, but luckily, Aaron Boone didn’t think too much of it, and Cabby is back in the lineup on Wednesday.

Across 257 at-bats this season, Jose Caballero is batting .245 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI, 10 doubles, 63 hits, and an OPS+ of 95. Objectively, he’s the best shortstop on the Yankees roster (from a stats perspective), but perhaps the constant switching of who plays shortstop every day for the Yankees has benefited both Caballero and Anthony Volpe’s development. Neither is great, but at least neither is being totally discouraged, either, with Aaron Boone’s ultimate lineup decisions.

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