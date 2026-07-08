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New York Yankees Announce New Jose Caballero Role During Rays Series

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 25: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Fenway Park on June 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays are currently squaring off in a huge four-game MLB series with major AL East implications.

The series is knotted at one, and on Wednesday, the Rays are sending dominant southpaw Shane McClanahan to the mound, which means the Yankees are stacking its lineup with righties, which includes a new Jose Caballero role that Yankees fans may or may not be upset with.

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Jose Caballero

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 05: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after striking out to end the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Batting ninth for the New York Yankees and playing second base on Wednesday evening, Jose Caballero.

@UnderdogMLB wrote (on 7/8):

Yankees 7/8: “P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS M. Schuemann CF A. Wells C J. Caballero 2B G. Cole SP”

Unless I’m mistaken (please let me know if so), I don’t believe Jose Caballero has played second base this season, or maybe if he has, it’s been like one game or so, so this new look will be something to keep an eye on, as Aaron Boone is rolling with Anthony Volpe @ SS, and Jose Caballero to form the up the middle tandem.

The Yankees have struck out 34 times in their last two games, which is a franchise record. Shane McClanahan is a strikeout artist, and is averaging well over a K/inning pitched.

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GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – JULY 06: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrates with third base coach Luis Rojas #67 after hitting a three-run home run off n the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 06, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jose Caballero had an extremely bizarre brain-fart moment in Tuesday’s game, but luckily, Aaron Boone didn’t think too much of it, and Cabby is back in the lineup on Wednesday.

Across 257 at-bats this season, Jose Caballero is batting .245 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI, 10 doubles, 63 hits, and an OPS+ of 95. Objectively, he’s the best shortstop on the Yankees roster (from a stats perspective), but perhaps the constant switching of who plays shortstop every day for the Yankees has benefited both Caballero and Anthony Volpe’s development. Neither is great, but at least neither is being totally discouraged, either, with Aaron Boone’s ultimate lineup decisions.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Announce New Jose Caballero Role During Rays Series

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