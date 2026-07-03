New York Yankees Make Ryan McMahon Announcement Before Twins Series

The New York Yankees have lost seven straight games and will look to get off the schneid on Friday night against the Minnesota Twins. The Yanks will have their ace going in the series opener, and will also be receiving some reinforcements to their offense, which has really struggled over the last week.

Before the Twins series, the Yankees announced a wave of roster moves, and one of them included a notable decision with infielder Ryan McMahon.

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New York Yankees Reinstating Ryan McMahon from IL

The New York Yankees X account announced their roster moves via a social media post:

“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Reinstated INF Ryan McMahon (#19) from the 10-day injured list. • Returned OF Trent Grisham (#12) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. • Placed LHP Carlos Rodón on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 6/30) with left elbow inflammation. • Optioned INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

There’s a lot to digest in the latest roster move announcement, but the Yankees’ offense will receive the services of Ryan McMahon and Trent Grisham, who have both missed the past week and a half with injury.

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Ryan McMahon This Season…

Ryan McMahon would probably be the first to admit that he’s struggled a bit this season, but the Yankees have continuously kept him in the lineup, and he’s starting to find a bit more success.

He’s batting .210 this season with eight home runs, 23 RBI, and 39 hits over 186 at-bats. His OPS+ is 74, which is low, but McMahon also brings a lot of defensive value to the Yankees’ infield.

McMahon actually wasn’t on the IL due to injury, but instead he was battling with an ear/throat infection.

There also seemed to be a stomach bug going through the Yankees clubhouse last week, which is also reason as to why McMahon has missed the last handful of games.

Given that the Twins are rolling with RHP Mike Paredes on Friday, McMahon will likely be back in the lineup.

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