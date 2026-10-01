Toronto Blue Jays Trade Prediction Lands 2X MLB All-star Infielder

After winning the American League Pennant in 2025, the Toronto Blue Jays failed to make the MLB playoffs, and their offseason has officially begun.

One can expect GM Ross Atkins to be very active this Winter in hopes of improving the level of play on the field headed into the 2027 season.

One ‘bugaboo’ for the Blue Jays in 2026 was the ability to hit for power among their infielders (aside from Kazuma Okamoto). Even Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a career low in terms of power.

So, could Toronto potentially make a meaningful trade for Nationals’ All-Star infielder CJ Abrams? It would certainly be a great boost to the infield corps.

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Should the Blue Jays Trade for CJ Abrams?

In a recent offseason rumors piece, FanSided.com’s Mark Powell found a trade fit for 15 MLB teams (who didn’t make the playoffs), and for the Blue Jays, landing CJ Abrams seems logical: (per Powell):

“As I was saying…the Nationals should not trade CJ Abrams. But if they do, the Blue Jays could be an intriguing fit. Abrams could slide into one of the middle infield positions — though the Nationals clearly prefer him at second base — or even DH. Toronto is not lacking in star power, but they haven’t replaced Bo Bichette since he left (or at least not well). Abrams would do that and then some.”

Powell tabs the Blue Jays as needing ‘position-player talent’, which could certainly be true, as Toronto underperformed in a lot of areas.

CJ Abrams is no stranger to trade speculation, but that speculation could grow this offseason if other MLB teams become interested in his services.

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Inside CJ Abrams’ 2026 Campaign

CJ Abrams had a wildly successful 2026 season and could garner some MVP votes, but how likely is it that the Washington Nationals will ink him to a long-term extension once he becomes a free agent?

That idea is in large part where all of the trade rumors have stemmed from, but the Blue Jays would have to fork over either a lot of prospect/MLB capital in order to land the 2X MLB All-Star.

In 2026, Abrams hit .261 with 33 home runs, 106 RBI, and 151 hits. His OPS+ was 127 in 579 at-bats.

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