Yankees Exec Reveals Trade Plans Amid Injury Crisis

The New York Yankees are not expected to target a significant trade to help replace superstar Aaron Judge. The three-time American League MVP recently landed on the injured list due to a significant rib issue. A specific timetable for Judge’s return is not exactly set in stone right now. Nevertheless, an August comeback appears to be the most likely scenario for the slugger.

Although the Yankees will certainly miss having their best hitter in the lineup, general manager Brian Cashman is not panicking. The exec was recently asked if he would look to the trade market to help replace the injured Judge. Cashman seemingly ruled this out. “I don’t think [it will impact the trade deadline],” stated Cashman, as reported by CBS Sports.

“If we expect him back, which we do, then I don’t see why that would impact something for the deadline. So, we just have to be able to hold the fort and hold that spot nice and warm until he returns.”

At the moment, New York is just percentage points behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the A.L. East division lead. They are also 6.5 games ahead in the wild card race. While temporarily losing Judge certainly stings, the Yankees will likely now lean on their stellar starting pitching. New York starters have a combined 3.12 ERA in 2026. This figure currently ranks second-best in all of baseball.

New York Yankees Have Outfield Options with Aaron Judge Sidelined

As far as the New York Yankees outfield is concerned, they still have a solid group. Cody Bellinger is having yet another good season and will remain in left field. Trent Grisham is also expected to continue being the team’s everyday center fielder. In Judge’s spot in right field, manager Aaron Boone has several internal options.

New York’s sixth-ranked prospect, Spencer Jones, was recalled to the club after Judge officially hit the IL. The power hitter went 3 for 3 in his first start covering for the MVP winner. Boone, however, opted to deploy utility man Jose Caballero in the position on June 7. The manager made the move because their opponents, the Boston Red Sox, started the game with a left-handed pitcher.

The left-handed Jones has slashed .269/.378/.571 in 43 games with AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre so far this season. The 6’7″ slugger is known for his power, but has struggled with strikeouts. Along with the prospect, Boone should have Giancarlo Stanton and Jasson Dominguez available in the near future. Both players are currently sidelined but are progressing well.

New York Likely Eying Trades in Two Areas

Although the New York Yankees are not expected to target a new outfielder, they should be looking at upgrades in other areas. Third base and catcher are two obvious needs for the club. Ryan McMahon is hitting .208 as New York’s typical third baseman, while Austin Wells is hitting just .166 behind the plate.

The Yankees were recently predicted to make some trades this summer, and these two roles appear to be a focus for the club. Bullpen help could also become an area of concern for New York in the coming weeks.