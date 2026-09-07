MLB World Reacts to Jesús Luzardo Performance in Braves-Phillies Game

It was a performance to remember for Jesús Luzardo on Labor Day Monday!

The Philadelphia Phillies picked up a 1-0 victory against the Atlanta Braves to earn the series split. Kyle Schwarber hit a solo home run, but the star of the show was Jesús Luzardo, who pitched a complete-game shutout.

Monday’s series finale also happened to be the quickest game in MLB this season, as it lasted just one hour and 51 minutes.

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Jesús Luzardo Shines Against Braves in Complete Game Shutout

After earning August Pitcher of the Month, Jesús Luzardo continues to cement himself as one of the best starters in all of MLB.

His final pitching line on Monday:

9.0 IP, 2 hits allowed, 12 strikeouts, BB, and 0 runs allowed.

After the four-game series with the Braves, the Phillies remain four games back of Atlanta for first place in the NL East.

Just a remarkable line from Luzardo, and let’s get into some reactions across social media:

@UnderdogMLB wrote about Luzardo’s remarkable stretch of pitching since August:

“Luzardo since the start of August: 50 IP 64 K 1.08 ERA 0.80 WHIP Lowest ERA and most strikeouts in this span among qualified SP.”

Luzardo since the start of August: 50 IP64 K1.08 ERA0.80 WHIP Lowest ERA and most strikeouts in this span among qualified SP. https://t.co/S1b8AiBteF — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 7, 2026

Jesús Luzardo had never pitched into the 9th inning before today … In his first time, he completes a 2-hit shutout! https://t.co/YoVrBfwQxl pic.twitter.com/Xzr91Vmdtq — MLB (@MLB) September 7, 2026

@TalkinBaseball_: “Jesus Luzardo’s first career complete-game and it’s a shutout in a 1-0 game against the first place Braves!”

@JonMarksMedia: “Incredible performance by Jesus Luzardo. Despite what a lot of fans were saying after last night’s game, the Phillies are built to win. The Braves are a really good team and the last 4 games were a heavyweight fight. Can’t wait to see them in Atlanta on Friday night”

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Inside Jesus Luzardo’s 2026 Season

If Jesus Luzardo continues this dominant stretch of pitching, the Phillies starting rotation looks like one of the best in MLB, and Luzardo may even surpass Zack Wheeler for the Phillies’ No. 2 starter spot in the playoffs.

With the 12 strikeouts on Monday, Luzardo increased his season total to 221, which is a career-high for the southpaw who signed a five-year, $135 million extension.

Luzardo’s ERA (before Monday’s start) was 3.02, but that’s almost certainly going to dip under 3.00 once his Baseball-Reference.com page updates.

What an incredible performance for the Lizard King in a crucial game for the Phillies.

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