New York Yankees Must Consider Signing Dodgers’ 2X World Series Champion in Free Agency

The New York Yankees will be looking to enhance their roster during the 2026-27 offseason.

One area of emphasis could be the bullpen, and left-handed relievers in particular might be a top item of need for a new-look Yankees squad.

A very underrated bullpen option who is set to hit free agency is 2X World Series champion (with the Los Angeles Dodgers) Alex Vesia.

Vesia has been a very solid southpaw reliever for the past several years with the Dodgers, and if the Yankees can just meet his contract demands, he would be a great fit in the Bronx.

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Why the Yankees Should Sign Alex Vesia…

While the Los Angeles Dodgers might make a strong run to retain their southpaw reliever Vesia, considering he’s on the open market for the first time in his career, there’s sure to be a lot of suitors and options for Vesia.

Vesia is coming off a 2026 campaign where he posted an ERA of 2.64 over 58 IP, and 74 strikeouts.

Former Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia would be an excellent fit for the Yankees, providing a proven left-handed reliever with postseason experience and providing value matchup flexibility.

With Brian Cashman recently getting extended, he might be trying to make a splash in free agency, and Vesia would be a great value signing.

Another thing to note is the Yankees will likely feature a brand-new bullpen in 2027 with several of their 2026 members also hitting free agency.

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Alex Vesia Has Been Solid Throughout His 7-Year Career

Alex Vesia has posted very solid stats throughout his 7-year MLB career.

He debuted with the Miami Marlins in 2020, but quickly joining the Dodgers after that, where he’s spent the last six seasons of his career.

Across 332.1 IP in seven seasons, Vesia carries an ERA of 2.87 with 16 saves, a pWAR of 5.7, and 443 total strikeouts.

In 66.1 IP in 2024 with the Dodgers, Vesia boasted an ERA of 1.76.

New York Yankees fans, is Alex Vesia a free agent that you would like to see the front office pursue??

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