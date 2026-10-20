Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Pitcher Sends Out Quick Post with Emotional Message

After coming to an abrupt end, the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ offseason is now, and they will have to watch the World Series from the sidelines after having high aspirations to three-peat as Fall Classic victors.

In the wake of the Dodgers being eliminated from the MLB playoffs, several players have been sending out appreciation posts to their social media accounts.

Recently, Dodgers left-handed reliever Alex Vesia took to social media to express his gratitude in what could perhaps be a farewell message to LA and its fans. Vesia is set to be a free agent next month.

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Alex Vesia Shares Emotional Message After Dodgers Playoff Exit

Via an Instagram post on 10/19, Alex Vesia shared the following message about the 2026 season and beyond:

“By far the hardest year of my career. It’s hard to put into words what this season was like. Personal battles with confidence, expectations and highs and lows mentally. I can’t thank my teammates enough for picking me up on down days and dealing with my crazy ass on my high ones.

I don’t know what the future holds, but I do want to say thank you to Dodger Nation for showing me so much love over the past 6 years, especially this year. I’m just a man on a mission!”

Alex Vesia has been a fan favorite in LA for the past few years, and he has 2 World Series rings to show for his service with the organization.

In 2026, Vesia posted an ERA of 2.64 over 72 games pitched and 58 innings.

He’s been a very solid reliever for the Dodgers, and LA should absolutely consider bringing him back in free agency, but Vesia and his family may be looking for a payday, which could come from another club offering him more. Vesia has certainly earned the right to ink a solid contract for a southpaw reliever with his production on the mound.

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Taking a Quick Look at Vesia’s MLB Career

Vesia is an MLB veteran of seven MLB seasons (six with the Dodgers).

He holds a career ERA of 2.87 in 372 total games pitched (332.1 IP) and 443 strikeouts.

It’s very hard for left-handed batters to get hits off Vesia, but he’s also made a name for himself as a reliever who can be versatile and get hitters out in a variety of ways, regardless of what side of the plate they bat.

With Los Angeles, his ERA is 2.66 over 328.0 IP.

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