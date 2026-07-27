New York Yankees Get Bold Austin Wells Take if ‘Dream’ Trade Happens

There’s no hiding the fact that the New York Yankees are actively pursuing Minnesota Twins’ Ryan Jeffers as their top trade option.

When the Yankees-Ryan Jeffers rumors first popped up, it was thought that Jeffers (who will be a free agent at season’s end) could help alleviate some pressure off struggling catcher Austin Wells, with Wells still remaining the starter. However, the storylines may be shifting, especially with just a week until MLB’s trade deadline, and the fact that the Yankees’ desperation at the catcher position is starting to grow. It’s been noted by several Yankees analysts/insiders that their ‘dream’ trade would be acquiring Ryan Jeffers.

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Could Ryan Jeffers Trade Push Austin Wells Out of Fold?

Recently, FanSided.com’s Jake Elman speculated that a Ryan Jeffers to the Yankees trade could ultimately push Austin Wells out of a starting spot on the Yankees:

“The Yankees have been linked to Jeffers for several weeks, largely because their catching situation has been atrocious all season. Wells enters Monday with a .544 OPS and only 14 RBIs in 72 games, and the lack of catching depth has essentially prevented the Yankees from demoting him to Triple-A. He’s a far greater liability than Gary Sánchez ever was, though Wells certainly has the advantage in effort and work ethic.”

Elman then notes that while the Yankees may not trade Wells, the addition of Ryan Jeffers could lead to Jeffers seeing the ample amount of at-bats behind the plate, while Wells serves as more of a platoon option.

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Ryan Jeffers This Season

Ryan Jeffers missed a couple of months with a broken hamate bone in his hand.

However, even with the 60+ games missed, his numbers are still far better than Austin Wells.

Over 157 at-bats this season, Jeffers is batting .293 with nine home runs, 35 RBI, and an OPS+ of 158.

While the OPS+ is certainly subject to go down, his other numbers are very strong. Jeffers recently came off the Injured List and has already been helping the Twins, which may lead to Minnesota wanting to hold onto him, but Brian Cashman and company sure hope that’s not the case.

Ryan Jeffers has recorded a hit in each of his last four games, including a 3-for-5 performance on Sunday with 3 RBIs.

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