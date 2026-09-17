Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Announce Roster News on 26-Year-Old Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a handful of roster moves on Wednesday during their series with the Reds.

If the Dodgers win against the Reds on Wednesday (currently losing), they would clinch the NL West for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons.

As for the latest roster news, the two headlining moves involved designating slugger Ryan Ward for assignment and Kris Bubic being activated off the injured list.

However, there was another pitcher involved.

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Pitcher Paul Gervase Demoted to Minors

In the wake of the latest roster moves, pitcher Paul Gervase was optioned to the minor leagues.

The Dodgers X account made the official roster announcements:

“The Dodgers have activated LHP Kris Bubic from the injured list and optioned RHP Paul Gervase to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated OF Ryan Ward for assignment.”

The Ryan Ward DFA was a bit shocking, and Krib Bubic was expected to return from the IL after a few rehab stints.

Speaking to Paul Gervase, he’s pitched in just 7.2 innings with the Dodgers this season and has allowed two earned runs in that time frame. Most of his season has been with AAA Oklahoma City, where he heads in the option.

Overall, Gervase has pitched in parts of two seasons, but very briefly in both 2026 and 2025.

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Taking a Quick Look at Paul Gervase’s Professional Journey

Paul Gervase was drafted by the New York Mets in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB draft.

He debuted with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2025, but only pitched in 6.1 innings with Tampa before being moved to the Dodgers in 2025.

Gervase saw limited time with LA in 2025 as well, and has posted an ERA of 3.38 across 16 IP in his career with 16 strikeouts. All his appearances have been very low-leverage opportunities.

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