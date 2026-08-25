New York Yankees’ Lineup Decision Gains Attention Before Astros Series

The New York Yankees are opening up a new series in MLB on Tuesday against the Houston Astros.

Houston has notably struggled over the past week, while the Yankees are fresh off a series win over their divisional rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before the Astros series began, the New York Yankees announced their game one lineup, and it features zero changes by manager Aaron Boone. Let’s get into some reactions by the New York faithful after the lineup was released.

For the Astros, Ethan Pecko (RHP) is getting the start on Tuesday, and the Yankees are rolling with Will Warren in the series opener.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Alex Call Decision Before Braves Series

Yankees Rolling Out Identical Lineup for Astros Series Opener…

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it??

Here is the New York Yankees lineup for 8/25, per the team’s X account:

Here are some reactions from the lineup drop (in the comments, which is always a great place to get rash reactions):

@disheveled22 wrote: “It’s so nice not having to see Ramos in there”

@JackMcTraddles: “Stop. Batting. Grisham. Leadoff”

Trent Grisham has actually been one of the best Yankees hitters in the month of August.

@Ceejay095: “Moving Lombard up to much. Should kept him batting 7th or 8th”

It’s very rare in MLB for a lineup to be the exact same on consecutive days, and especially with the Yankees, who utilize a lot of platoon matchups and have a lot of moving parts.

@Ajcamp34: “Great lineup let’s keep winning”

More MLB on Heavy: Blue Jays Promote 26-Year-Old Pitcher in Wake of Shane Bieber Injury

Looking at the New York Yankees Right Now…

The New York Yankees, despite still being without Aaron Judge, have quietly played really good baseball lately.

New York is 74-56, and just 3,5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East.

There is still plenty of time for the Yanks to catch the Rays in the division, and New York’s spot atop the AL Wild Card looks fairly safe.

As of now, it would be the Yankees matching up against the Boston Red Sox (again) in the AL Wild Card round.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Alex Call Decision Before Braves Series