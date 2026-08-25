Blue Jays Promote 26-Year-Old Pitcher in Wake of Shane Bieber Injury

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to open a new series in MLB this week against the Kansas City Royals. Toronto is still just a couple of games back of an AL Wild Card spot, despite playing sub-.500 baseball.

Before their series with the Royals began, the Blue Jays announced a wave of roster moves. The headliner is Shane Bieber heading to the IL with right-teres major inflammation (shoulder issue).

In the wake of the Shane Bieber injury, Toronto is promoting 26-year-old pitcher Chad Dallas.

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Blue Jays Recalling Chad Dallas Before Royals Series

As Shane Bieber heads to the IL, it’s a fresh chance for 26 y/o right-hander Chad Dallas, who is being recalled as the corresponding move.

RotoWire.com wrote (about the Chad Dallas transaction):

“The Blue Jays recalled Dallas from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday. It’s already Dallas’ fifth promotion to the big leagues this season, though each stint has lasted less than a week so far. The right-hander has made three appearances for Toronto and given up seven earned runs with a 6:6 K:BB over 7.2 innings.”

Dallas’s ERA is good for 8.22 over 7.2 IP this season, which is his first taste of MLB action in his career.

In the minors this year, Dallas carries an ERA of 3.34 over 62 IP and 64 strikeouts.

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Toronto Blue Jays Right Now…

The Toronto Blue Jays are fresh off a series loss against the New York Yankees.

Toronto is 64-68 this season, but returns home to face the Kansas City Royals. The Jays are 33-33 at home in 2026 and are 5-5 over their last 10 games.

As for the Royals, they are 58-74, but are surging in MLB by winning nine of their last 10 games.

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