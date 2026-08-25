Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Alex Call Decision Before Braves Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to take their six-game winning streak into Atlanta to take on the struggling Braves this week.

Tyler Glasnow (3–0, 2.72 ERA, 49 SO) has been activated off the IL and will start in the series opener against the Braves.

Before the Braves series began, the Dodgers announced their series-opening lineup, which features a notable Alex Call decision.

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Alex Call Batting 7th in Series Opener Vs. Braves

In a pretty interesting lineup decision by manager Dave Roberts, Alex Call is batting 7th and playing LF in the series opener on Tuesday. Teoscar Hernandez is on the bench, and the Braves are starting RHP Bryce Elder, so it’s not a platoon matchup.

Perhaps Roberts is opting to go with the better defensive option in Call, but notably, Call doesn’t hit righties very well.

Here is the full Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for 8/25, per @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 8/25: “S. Ohtani DH F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Muncy 3B T. Edman 2B K. Tucker RF A. Call LF A. Thomas CF H. Feduccia C T. Glasnow SP”

https://twitter.com/UnderdogMLB/status/2092327037398548585

Aside from the Alex Call/Teoscar Hernandez decisions, the Dodgers lineup looks identical to their last contest on Sunday against the Pirates.

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Looking at Alex Call with the Dodgers This Season

Alex Call has played 69 games with the Dodgers this season, mostly as a platoon/defensive replacement option.

Over 131 at-bats, Call is batting .252 with 1 home run, 17 RBI, 21 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 93.

It’s been well documented how Teoscar Hernandez has slumped this season, so it will be interesting to see if this trend continues with him getting pine treatment for Alex Call.