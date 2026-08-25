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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Alex Call Decision Before Braves Series

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Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Dodgers
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Alex Call #12 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates scoring on an RBI double from Teoscar Hernández #37 (not pictured) against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to take their six-game winning streak into Atlanta to take on the struggling Braves this week.

Tyler Glasnow (30, 2.72 ERA, 49 SO) has been activated off the IL and will start in the series opener against the Braves.

Before the Braves series began, the Dodgers announced their series-opening lineup, which features a notable Alex Call decision.

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Alex Call Batting 7th in Series Opener Vs. Braves

Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: Alex Call #12 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after an RBI double against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

In a pretty interesting lineup decision by manager Dave Roberts, Alex Call is batting 7th and playing LF in the series opener on Tuesday. Teoscar Hernandez is on the bench, and the Braves are starting RHP Bryce Elder, so it’s not a platoon matchup.

Perhaps Roberts is opting to go with the better defensive option in Call, but notably, Call doesn’t hit righties very well.

Here is the full Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for 8/25, per @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 8/25: “S. Ohtani DH F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Muncy 3B T. Edman 2B K. Tucker RF A. Call LF A. Thomas CF H. Feduccia C T. Glasnow SP”
https://twitter.com/UnderdogMLB/status/2092327037398548585
Aside from the Alex Call/Teoscar Hernandez decisions, the Dodgers lineup looks identical to their last contest on Sunday against the Pirates.
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Looking at Alex Call with the Dodgers This Season

Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 21: Alex Call #12 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in action during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 21, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Alex Call has played 69 games with the Dodgers this season, mostly as a platoon/defensive replacement option.

Over 131 at-bats, Call is batting .252 with 1 home run, 17 RBI, 21 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 93.

It’s been well documented how Teoscar Hernandez has slumped this season, so it will be interesting to see if this trend continues with him getting pine treatment for Alex Call.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Alex Call Decision Before Braves Series

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