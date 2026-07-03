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Recent New York Yankees Player Released by New MLB Team

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Pablo Reyes
Getty
Pablo Reyes in a New York Yankees game.

The New York Yankees have lost their last seven MLB games and will begin a new series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday evening, which includes a Fourth of July showdown on Saturday evening.

Before the Twins series, the Yankees received some news on a player who recently spent some time with the big league club.

More MLB on Heavy: San Diego Padres Release 7-Year MLB Player During Dodgers Series

Former Yankees Infielder Pablo Reyes Released by Padres

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 01: Pablo Reyes #19 of the New York Yankees reacts after grounding out to end the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the New York Yankees 7-5. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Friday, according to his MLB.com transactions tracker, Pablo Reyes has been released by the San Diego Padres.

Reyes did not appear in a single game with the Padres, and his most recent stint in MLB remains with the New York Yankees in 2025.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about Pablo Reyes time in MLB): 

“Throughout his big league career, Reyes has mostly been a light-hitting utility guy. He has a .245/.305/.342 line and 76 wRC+ in 606 plate appearances spread over seven seasons, suiting up for five different teams. But he’s a capable defender at multiple defensive positions, with experience at every spot except catcher, so a team could put him at shortstop every day.”

The Yankees likely won’t re-sign Pablo Reyes, but he is free to join any team that will have him.

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Looking at Pablo Reyes’ MLB Career/Time with the Yankees

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Pablo Reyes #19 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Pablo Reyes only played in 24 total games with the New York Yankees, all coming in 2025. Over that time span, the 32-year-old utility man hit .194 over 31 at-bats. He had just one double while with the Yankees, which was his only XBH in Pinstripes.

In his 7-year MLB career, Reyes has played with the Yankees, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Over 552 total ABs, Reyes has batted .245 with eight home runs, 26 doubles, and an OPS+ of 76. His bWAR over 257 total games is -0.8. He has 135 career hits in MLB.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Recent New York Yankees Player Released by New MLB Team

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