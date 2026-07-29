Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Amid Orioles Series

It’s getaway day for the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, which means a matinee affair against the Baltimore Orioles, which also serves as a rubber match.

On Tuesday, the Tigers absolutely routed the Orioles, 14-0, and Detroit will be going for the series win on Wednesday afternoon. In the 14-0 blowout, Tigers’ infielder Kevin McGonigle went 4-for-5 with four runs scored, 1 RBI, and one walk out of the leadoff spot.

Ahead of the series finale with the Orioles, the Tigers released their lineup, which features a slight Kevin McGonigle tweak.

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Kevin McGonigle Batting 2nd on Wednesday

After batting leadoff for the first two games of the series, Kevin McGonigle will hit second on Wednesday (and play shortstop).

Here is the full Tigers’ batting order fo 7/29, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Tigers 7/29: “G. Torres 2B K. McGonigle SS H. Lee 3B D. Dingler C R. Greene LF E. Valencia DH S. Torkelson 1B M. Vierling RF J. Báez CF T. Skubal SP”

As you can see, Tarik Skubal will be getting the start for the Tigers Wednesday afternoon in what should be considered a must-win game for Detroit, as they look to keep playoff hopes alive, and this game could be pivotal in deciding what to do with Skubal at MLB’s trade deadline.