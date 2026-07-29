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Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Amid Orioles Series

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Baltimore Orioles v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Javier Baez #28 and Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers high-five after they both scored runs against the Baltimore Orioles during the bottom of the second inning at Comerica Park on July 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

It’s getaway day for the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, which means a matinee affair against the Baltimore Orioles, which also serves as a rubber match.

On Tuesday, the Tigers absolutely routed the Orioles, 14-0, and Detroit will be going for the series win on Wednesday afternoon. In the 14-0 blowout, Tigers’ infielder Kevin McGonigle went 4-for-5 with four runs scored, 1 RBI, and one walk out of the leadoff spot.

Ahead of the series finale with the Orioles, the Tigers released their lineup, which features a slight Kevin McGonigle tweak.

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Kevin McGonigle Batting 2nd on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 28: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers embraces teammate Kevin McGonigle #7 after they both scored on his two-run home run during the top of the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park on July 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

After batting leadoff for the first two games of the series, Kevin McGonigle will hit second on Wednesday (and play shortstop).

Here is the full Tigers’ batting order fo 7/29, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB: 

Tigers 7/29: “G. Torres 2B K. McGonigle SS H. Lee 3B D. Dingler C R. Greene LF E. Valencia DH S. Torkelson 1B M. Vierling RF J. Báez CF T. Skubal SP”

As you can see, Tarik Skubal will be getting the start for the Tigers Wednesday afternoon in what should be considered a must-win game for Detroit, as they look to keep playoff hopes alive, and this game could be pivotal in deciding what to do with Skubal at MLB’s trade deadline.

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Amid Orioles Series

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