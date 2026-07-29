Recently Released San Francisco Giants Player Signs with White Sox

The San Francisco Giants are currently taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in a 3-game series this week.

While it hasn’t been the season the Giants have hoped for (fourth place, NL West), the schedule must continue on.

During their series with the Brewers, the Giants received some roster news on a former friend in their organization.

It has been reported that former Giants catcher Eric Haase has found a new organization.

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White Sox Sign Former Giants Player Eric Haase

Per multiple reports, catcher/outfielder Eric Haase has landed a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox.

He was released by the SF Giants last week. The MLB.com transactions tracker reflects the recent signing.

Haase, 33, has played in parts of nine MLB seasons with the Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, and Detroit Tigers.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco was quick to hit the news, and wrote (on July 28):

“The 33-year-old appeared in 29 games for San Francisco in a depth role. He took 84 plate appearances and hit .162/.235/.365 with four home runs while punching out in a third of his trips. That’s standard production for Haase, a veteran of parts of nine MLB seasons. He has above-average power with a lot of whiffs, leading to a career .224/.276/.394 slash line. Haase has a good arm but isn’t a polished receiving catcher.”

It’s a good depth signing for the White Sox, who have reportedly been seeking a catcher on the external market after some injuries to their position group.

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Eric Haase’s MLB Career

As Anthony Franco outlined, Eric Haase wasn’t very productive with the bat in a Giants uniform.

He debuted in 2018 with Cleveland and spent the first few years of his career as a fringe MLB player.

Haase burst on the scene with the Detroit Tigers in 2021 when he blasted 22 home runs, and then clubbed 14 homers in 2022, but since then, playing time has been scarce, and so has that power he featured in 2021/22.

His career OPS+ is 85 over 1207 total at-bats.

Before the Giants this season, he batted a flat .250 with the Milwaukee Brewers over 60 games in 2024 and 2025.

It will be interesting to see if he gets his contract selected by the White Sox and what Chicago does at the MLB trade deadline to address the catcher issue.

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