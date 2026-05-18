New York Yankees Trade Prediction Lands Cardinals’ Closer for Spencer Jones, 2 Prospects

The New York Yankees recently called up Spencer Jones from the minors, but could he already be on the trading block? No way, right?

A recent trade pitch by FanSided.com’s Zachary Rotman predicts the Yankees will make a big splash for Cardinals closer Riley O’Brien. O’Brien has been a dynamic reliever over the past two seasons, and already has 13 saves this season.

A lot of insiders and analysts who follow the Yankees believe they need to add another bullpen arm, especially amid this recent slide of losses, which has caused New York to lose its division lead to the Rays.

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Should the Yankees Trade for Riley O’Brien?

Riley O’Brien appears to be emerging as a trade candidate for contending teams. Rotman uses this reasoning to explain why the Yankees would make this deal:

“While the Cardinals would be hesitant to pull the trigger, there’s no reason to believe the Yankees would. O’Brien would be an unbelievable fix to New York’s biggest problem right now: its bullpen. The Yankees are in dire need of relief help, and O’Brien might be the best option available before deadline day. Add in his years of club control, and Brian Cashman should be all over him.”

Riley O’Brien is having a very quality 2026 campaign so far. He’s pitched 22 innings and holds a 2.45 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 13 saves. In 2025? O’Brien posted an ERA of 2.06 over 48 innings.

However, the St. Louis Cardinals, if they stay above .500, likely wouldn’t want to get rid of their best reliever.

Along with Spencer Jones, Rotman proposes the Yankees could also offer pitching prospects Ben Hess and Harrison Cohen.

Spencer Jones was just called up, but he’s hitting .167 with nine strikeouts in 18 at-bats this season. Either he needs to be optioned back down to the minors, or a trade might be more carefully considered if he doesn’t get any extra base-hits soon.

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Riley O’Brien’s Potential Fit with the Yankees

The New York Yankees have two leverage right-handed pitchers: David Bednar and Camilo Doval. Aside from that, there’s no reason to believe Aaron Boone and the rest of the Yankees coaching staff trust anyone else in the bullpen.

Other bullpen options for the Yankees include Brent Headrick, Tim Hill, Fernando Cruz, Ryan Yarborough, Paul Blackburn, and Jake Bird.

Riley O’Brien would slot in nicely as a setup man with the ability to also close games out.

Last season, New York went all-in on its bullpen at the MLB trade deadline.

Even if the Yankees choose not to pursue Riley O’Brien, there are plenty of options on the trade market in terms of relievers, and many more will surface when the league shakes out more.

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