Wild Atlanta Braves Proposed Trade for Mets’ Bo Bichette Revealed

The Atlanta Braves, after dropping two of three to the St. Louis Cardinals (at home), are set to begin a four-game weekend set (with a wrap-around game on Monday) with the New York Mets.

The Mets wouldn’t actually think about trading their shortstop, Bo Bichette, to the Braves, would they?

Atlanta still holds NL contender status despite its recent losing streak, but the Braves’ shortstop position has been a mess this season. As a part of MLBTR.com’s trade deadline outlook series, one of the Braves’ top needs includes a middle infielder:

“For a club with a strong record, they have a surprising number of holes. Shortstop is a big one. Collectively, the club’s shortstops have hit .220/.278/.347 on the year. A lot of that is due to the struggles of Ha-Seong Kim, who injured his hand in the offseason when he slipped on ice. He was on the injured list into the middle of May and has since put up a dismal .068/.171/.068 line.”

A recent MLB mock trade features the Braves and Mets linking up in a blockbuster deal for Bo Bichette.

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Would the Mets Actually Trade Bo Bichette to the Braves?

There’s no question that the Atlanta Braves may be targeting another infielder this trade deadline season. Ha-Seong Kim has been very bad this season, and Mauricio Dubon has pretty much moved to full-time in left field.

Recently, FanSided.com’s Chris Landers dropped a wild trade proposal that would send Bo Bichette to the Atlanta Braves. Here are the details of the proposed trade:

Braves receive: Bo Bichette

New York Mets receive:RHP Owen Murphy, RHP Rolddy Muñoz

That’s two top-10 prospects from the Braves organization, and two pitchers that have some promise attached to their names. Here is why Landers believes Bichette is a good fit in Atlanta:

“It’s also a worthy gamble for Atlanta to make, no matter how promising Murphy has looked of late. The Braves have pitching depth in the high Minors still with the likes of JR Ritchie, Lucas Braun, Blake Burkhalter and others, plus Cam Caminiti, Luke Sinnard and Briggs McKenzie in High-A. And Bichette is pretty much the only game in town if Anthopoulos wants to give this lineup a shot in the arm it desperately needs.”

The New York Mets 2026 season has been so bad that nobody (except Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor) should be off limits in terms of trade talks, and the reports indicate that Bo Bichette is just going to opt out of his lucrative contract anyway. The Braves should have enough free cash to afford Bichette for at least the remainder of the season.

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Bo Bichette’s 2026 Season

The wheels have fallen off the New York Mets 2026 season, and after an offseason of terrible trades, this trade deadline is a big opportunity for the Mets’ PBO, David Stearns.

Trading Bo Bichette could replenish (to some extent) what was lost when New York traded for Freddy Peralta.

As for Bo Bichette’s 2026 season, he’s batting .250 with 10 home runs, 46 RBI, and 87 hits. Remember, Ha-Seong Kim has just five hits this season, and Jorge Mateo has regressed well down to the mean over the last month. Bichette has quietly been one of baseballs hottest hitters over the last month.

Bo Bichette is a clear upgrade at shortstop, and if the Braves want any chance of competing in the National League (going forward, keeping pace with the Phillies, Dodgers, Brewers), they will NEED to make a few big splashes this trade deadline.

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