New York Yankees Recently Released MLB Player Now a Free Agent Before White Sox Game

According to multiple reports from the New York Yankees and those surrounding the team, the Yanks released seven-year MLB veteran Seth Brown before New York’s upcoming series with the White Sox. New York had Monday off, and will be back in action on Tuesday (at home). Per MLB.com’s transaction logs, it looks like Seth Brown was let go on June 14.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (on 6/16):

“MLBTR has learned that Brown had an opt-out in his contract, which he triggered. The team granted Brown his release rather than add him to the 40-man roster. The 33-year-old Brown signed a minor league contract with the Yankees in January. He had a rough showing during spring training and didn’t make the club but has turned in a roughly average .235/.327/.436 slash with nine homers in 208 Triple-A plate appearances.”

After the release, Seth Brown will be able to sign with any MLB team as a free agent.

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Seth Brown Hits Free Agency

Seth Brown did not appear in a game for the New York Yankees this season.

He’s a seven-year MLB veteran whose years all came during his tenure with the Athletics from 2019 to 2025.

In 2025, he received just 65 at-bats with the Athletics and hit .185 with an OPS of .564.

For his career, Brown has 74 home runs in over 560 games played.

It will be interesting to see if the Yankees/Athletics think about bringing back Seth Brown on another MiLB deal before the season ends.

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New York Yankees Current Outfield Outlook

The fact that the Yankees aren’t keeping Seth Brown around for outfield depth is a bit interesting because of how injured the Major League group is right now.

Aaron Judge remains sidelined, and Trent Grisham just landed on the IL.

It’s not that Seth Brown would have seen meaningful opportunities as Jasson Dominguez and Max Scheumann are blocking a spot, but for organizational depth purposes, which is why, considering Brown is a free agent now, to keep an eye on a transaction with his name on it in the coming days.

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