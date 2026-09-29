New York Yankees Reveal Ryan Weathers Roster Decision Ahead of Red Sox Series

Perhaps the most entertaining/exciting matchup on the Wild Card slate this week is the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees clashing in a three-game series (in the Bronx) to advance to the ALDS.

Before the series began, the Yankees announced its official 26-man roster for the series.

The biggest omission is Aaron Judge, and the two surprises are Trent Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton being activated.

However, another slight surprise is pitcher Ryan Weathers being left off the initial postseason roster. Weathers has been dealing with an arm injury.

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Yankees’ Pitcher Ryan Weathers Left Off ALWC Roster

Ryan Weathers is NOT on the Yankees Wild Card roster.

CBSSports.com’s Roto Wire staff wrote:

“Weathers threw another live batting practice session Monday, so he’s progressed well in his recovery from a flexor strain that’s kept him out since late August. He could be ready for the ALDS, should the Yankees advance, but the club felt Weathers wasn’t quite ready for the wild-card round.”

“No Ryan Weathers on the Yankees’ ALWCS roster. Ryan Yarbrough and John Schreiber made it. They go 10 pitchers, 16 position players, allowing Aaron Boone to get aggressive with his bench.”

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Ryan Weathers’ 2026 Season At a Glance

Ryan Weathers was traded to the New York Yankees in the MLB offseason.

In the 2026 regular season, Weathers made 25 starts and pitched 137.1 innings.

Across that sample size, he posted an ERA of 3.60 with 143 strikeouts.

Due to other injuries in the starting rotation, Weathers was a very dependable arm for the Yankees, but his August injury set him back a little bit; if the Yankees are to advance, the expectation is that he should be able to land on the ALDS roster and perhaps provide some length out of the bullpen.

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