New York Yankees Make Austin Wells Decision Before Blue Jays Series

The New York Yankees, who have been one of the best teams in MLB this season, are still waiting for some of their everyday players to get going at the plate. One of those players is catcher Austin Well.

New York is gearing up for a four-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays in Yankee Stadium this week. Before the Blue Jays-Yankees series opened up, the Yankees made an Austin Wells decision before game one.

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Yankees Announce Lineup for Blue Jays Game; Austin Wells Sitting Out

The New York Yankees announced their lineup for game one between the Blue Jays, and Austin Wells is missing from his usual catcher spot.

Austin Wells has struggled mightily this season, and he recently told Greg Joyce of the New York Post: “Not many words to describe how bad I’ve been. I got to do better to pick the team up.”

Just a day after saying that, Wells gets the pine again, and JC Escarra will catch the first game of the Blue Jays series. It’s likely because the Blue Jays are rolling out southpaw Patrick Corbin, and Wells is hitting sub-.120 this season when facing left-handed pitchers.

@YankeeSource: “Austin Wells has been given plenty of time to figure it out, so they have to start reducing his exposure.”

It’s Austin Wells’ second consecutive game that he is not catching, but he should be available off the bench if that’s how the Yankees want to use him.

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Austin Wells Has Struggled This Season

In 110 at-bats this season, Austin Wells is hitting .173 with three home runs and five RBI. Yeah, just five runs batted in for Wells this season, after driving in 71 last season and clubbing 21 home runs.

2025 was no doubt Wells’ best season as a professional, so hitting 20+ home runs would be hard to recreate, but it appeared that his lefty swing was perfect for Yankee Stadium. Wells has just been unable to drive the ball this season. He has 32 strikeouts in 36 games played, and his OPS is .556.

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New York Yankees Right Now…

This Blue Jays-Yankees series is huge for the Yankees to get back on track, but the Blue Jays have had their number over the last year or so.

And the Yankees are enduring their first lull of the season. New York is looking up at the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. The fact that this series is in the Bronx should be a benefit, but keeping an eye on how manager Aaron Boone handles this Austin Wells situation will be a big storyline.

New York is 3-7 in their last 10 games, but 14-6 at home this season.