New York Yankees Trade Prediction Nets Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. for 3 Players

Let the trade speculation regarding Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. begin….

After a very poor offensive showing in the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, some MLB insiders/writers believe that Acuña Jr. could be on the move this offseason due to his contract situation.

One potential trade suitor that has emerged in the New York Yankees, and FanSided.com’s John Perrotto put together a quick trade package that might be strong enough to get a deal done.

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Yankees Suggested to Trade 3 Players for Ronald Acuña Jr.

FanSided.com’s Perrotto suggests the Yankees offload pitcher Clarke Schmidt and 2 prospects (Xavier Rivas, Brendan Beck) for Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.:

“Acuna began crying while speaking with reporters after Wednesday’s game. The 28-year-old was adamant, though, that he wanted to stay with the Braves, despite his social media hints to the contrary. General manager Alex Anthopoulos might have other ideas after Acuna’s poor postseason. The guaranteed portion of Acuna’s eight-year, $100-million contract expires at the end of the month. The Braves hold $17-million club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, a very affordable price for a five-time All-Star and 2023 NL MVP, and will certainly exercise them.”

If the Braves front office deems they don’t want to extend Acuña after the 2027 season, trading him now might be the best option.

Considering the Yankees might have an outfielder spot open if Trent Grisham departs in free agency, New York could move Cody Bellinger to center field, Aaron Judge to full-time DH, and that could open a right-field spot for Acuña Jr., whose time may have run its course in Atlanta.

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Should the Yankees Want Ronald Acuña Jr.?

Ronald Acuña Jr. is a 5X MLB All-Star and former NL MVP, but he hasn’t been the same offensive player as in his younger years, and the trade suggestion by Perrotto is giving up a lot of capital for a player who could just walk out the door in free agency following one season.

He’s also battled a fair share of injuries in recent season, which may be hindering his offensive performance.

However, with that being said, a change of scenery could be very beneficial for Acuña Jr., and after hearing Boos from the fans (rightfully so, Ronald was REALLY bad at the plate this offseason), he could be fed up with the Atlanta Braves as well.

Ronald Acuña Jr. batted .255 this season with 20 home runs, 55 RBI, and 104 hits.

He also stole 20+ bases and became the fastest player in MLB history to record 200 home runs and 200 stolen bases in their career.

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