Ozzie Albies Bids Farewell to Atlanta Braves 2026 Season in Heartfelt Post

The Atlanta Braves‘ season came to an abrupt end earlier this week at the hands of the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, it was still a successful campaign for the Braves, who weren’t necessarily the favorites in the NL East, and under first-year manager Walt Weiss, and enduring a ton of injuries to the starting staff, Atlanta was able to win 90+ games.

The offseason is now for the Braves, which means it’s decision time for the front office on a handful of players.

One of them is Ozzie Albies, who is the longest-tenured Atlanta Braves player and carries a $7 million team option, which is likely to be picked up.

Recently, Ozzie took to social media to bid farewell to the 2026 season in a heartfelt post.

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Ozzie Albies Sends Out Heartfelt Message in IG Post

After the 2026 season officially concluded for the Atlanta Braves, All-Star infielder Ozzie Albies sent out the following post, which reads:

“It’s hard to say goodbye to a season we poured so much into. But even though it didn’t end the way we wanted, what a ride it was.”

“Baseball is my life. It’s on my mind when I wake up and when I go to sleep, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Every day I get to put on this uniform and do what I love is a blessing. That will never change, and I’ll never take it for granted.”

“Over a long season, you experience so many highs and lows, and you learn how much it means to have people beside you through all of it. The way we pick each other up when things get tough means just as much as celebrating together when things go our way.”

“I’m grateful. For my teammates, for you, and for another year of playing the game I’ve loved since I was a little kid.”

“Thank you, Braves Country. Always giving you everything I’ve got.”

The NLDS loss certainly didn’t fall on Albies, who was one of the few Braves hitters who actually hit at an above-average level, and Albies also had another very successful campaign at the plate.

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Quickly Looking at Ozzie Albies 2026 Season

Ozzie Albies was named to his 4th All-Star appearance in 2026.

He played all 162 games for the Braves and continues to stand out as a fan favorite in Braves Country.

Over the 162 games, Albies batted .237 with 22 home runs, 27 doubles, and 73 RBI.

Now he’s ‘technically a free agent’, but Albies will likely remain with the Braves if they decide to pick up his $7 million option, which feels likely.