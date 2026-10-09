Report: Jazz Chisholm Jr. Open To Yankees Reunion in Controversial 6-Word Message

After being bounced from the MLB playoffs at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Yankees have several free-agent decisions to make with a plethora of star players.

One of those players is Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has grown into quite the controversial player in the Bronx.

Chisholm Jr. is a very outgoing player, and he plays with his emotions on his sleeve. Although his 2026 campaign wasn’t as good as his breakout 2025 season, Jazz is still hoping the Yankees will consider re-signing him this winter.

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Report: Jazz Chisholm Jr. Wants to Stay With Yankees

In a recent report by New York Yankees reporters, Jazz Chisholm Jr. would like to return to New York.

In a controversial 6-word message, here is what Jazz had to say about his upcoming free agency:

“I do hope to be back.”

Yankees fans may be hoping that he’s not back.

Chisholm Jr. made the lofty goal prior to the 2026 season of being a 50/50 player. 50 home runs, 50 stolen bases that is.

He hit 19 home runs and stole 41 bases, which is still a solid campaign, but Jazz did have a 30/30 season in 2025.

MLBTR.com’s Connor Byrne wrote (about Chisholm Jr.):

“Chisholm, an All-Star for the second time in 2025, endured a down year at the plate and struggled both offensively and defensively in four appearances in the playoffs. Manager Aaron Boone left Chisholm out of the Yankees’ starting lineup for two postseason games, including their season-ending loss on Wednesday. The fans at Yankee Stadium booed Chisholm after he fouled out to first base as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh inning. Nevertheless, Chisholm would rather continue his career with the Yankees than exit in free agency.”

Chisholm Jr. definitely struggles against left-handed pitching, but there’s no doubt he’s an everyday type of hitter against RHP.

The Yankees may not necessarily want a reunion with Jazz, but if they can’t land another All-Star infielder to replace Chisholm, Brian Cashman could meet the 28-year-old *somewhat* on his contract demands.

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Jazz Chisholm Jr. Has Become Quite the Controversial Player

Here were Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s final 2026 stats:

.231 batting average, 109 hits, 19 home runs, 41 stolen bases, 1.7 bWAR, 97 OPS+, 157 strikeouts.

Jazz is a solid defensive player, but he strikes out far too much at the plate, and the Yankees may want to replace him with a second-baseman that strikes out far less, which could help deepen the New York batting order.

Either way, Jazz has become a very controversial player in MLB with the way he carries himself (and sometimes his mouth gets a little bit), and the Yankees may just not want to deal with it anymore.

In the Yankees’ final game of the season, boos reigned down on Jazz before the team’s swift exit from the MLB playoffs.

Yankees fans, would you be open to a Jazz Chisholm Jr. return?? Why or why not??