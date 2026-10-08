Paul Goldschmidt Announces Career News Amid New York Yankees Speculation

The New York Yankees were swiftly eliminated from the MLB playoffs after being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in three games in the ALDS.

That means a handful of players are headed for free agency.

One of them is Paul Goldschmidt, who just wrapped up his 16th MLB season, and with a player of Goldschmidt’s age, retirement is certainly on the table.

However, amid the Yankees return speculation, following the Rays series, Goldschmidt announced a piece of career news.

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Paul Goldschmidt Intends to Play in 2027

Paul Goldschmidt is technically a free agent now that the Yankees season is over, but he indicated to New York reporter Jon Heyman that he intends to come back for the 2027 season if he’s able to land a contract.

“Paul Goldschmidt, 39, suggested he would like to keep playing. He said: “I love competing.”

“Goldschmidt turned 39 years old in early September. He’s signed one-year deals in each of the past two offseasons. He’ll almost certainly be looking at a one-year pact this winter. Despite his advanced age, he’s coming off a solid offensive season in New York. Goldschmidt also remained a plus defender at first base.”

He signed a one-year deal in February, which felt like an obvious reunion, but with Ben Rice’s emergence as the Yankees’ primary first baseman, it’s unclear if New York would like to ink him to another pact.

Perhaps a reunion deal with the St. Louis Cardinals (where he spent six seasons prior to joining the Yankees and won an MVP) to finish out his illustrious career could be on the table.

In 2026, Goldschmidt batted .252 in 345 at-bats with 18 home runs, 13 doubles, and an OPS+ of 111.

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Taking a Quick Look at Paul Goldschmidt’s MLB Career