New York Yankees Get Trent Grisham Injury News Amid Blue Jays Series

The New York Yankees dropped a tight one Wednesday night against Toronto. A 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays snapped a two-game winning streak, with the offense managing just one run against Trey Yesavage. It was a frustrating night for the Yankees, who got another strong showing from Cam Schlittler on the mound.

Trent Grisham left the game with left knee discomfort, with Spencer Jones replacing him in the outfield.

After the loss, Grisham and Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed the concern.

What Grisham Said After the Game

Grisham did not try to downplay what he felt, but he was measured about what it might mean.

He explained that the slide he made felt normal. There was no obvious moment when something went wrong. He handed over his protective gear, stayed at second base, and only felt the discomfort when he moved into his secondary lead.

“It didn’t feel like something I should mess with,” Grisham said.

The encouraging part is that Grisham did not sound alarmed after being examined by team physicians at Yankee Stadium. He said he was “very optimistic” the injury was not serious, though Thursday’s imaging will give the Yankees the clearer answer they need.

Boone Addresses Grisham Injury Concern

Aaron Boone watched Grisham moving on the bases after the double and initially worried it might be a calf issue. It turned out to be the knee.

“For him to come out of the game, it definitely raises your eyebrows,” Boone said.

Boone is not in the business of manufacturing concern, but he is also not going to pretend that a player leaving a game with a knee issue is routine. The imaging will do the talking.

“We’ll see what we have and go from there,” Boone added.

Yankees Injury List

Giancarlo Stanton is still waiting for his own imaging to show enough progress from the right calf strain that has kept him out since April 28.

José Caballero remains out, but will be eligible to return May 29 from a fractured right middle finger. Max Fried remains out with a left elbow bone bruise.

The good news for the Yankees? Gerrit Cole is set to make his MLB return Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Final Word for the Yankees

Grisham’s optimism is worth holding onto, but the Yankees will know more after the imaging.

Until then, this remains a wait-and-see situation for a team already dealing with several moving injury timelines.

The Yankees are set to close out the series against the Blue Jays. Carlos Rodon will take the mound.