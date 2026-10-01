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Orioles’ Asking Price From Yankees in Potential Adley Rutschman Trade Revealed

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American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox reacts at bat against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees didn’t acquire catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline.

Instead, the Boston Red Sox traded for the three-time All-Star catcher.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox throws to first base against the New York Yankees during the third inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Yankees had interest in Rutschman before the Orioles dealt him to the Red Sox.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman revealed the Orioles’ asking price from the Yankees for Rutschman at the trade deadline.

Insider Reveals Orioles’ Asking Price From Yankees in Potential Adley Rutschman Trade

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 04: Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 04, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

According to Heyman, this is what the Orioles demanded from the Yankees for Rutschman:

Looking at Adley Rutschman

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Sonny Gray #54, left, and Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate clinching an AL wild card spot following a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

The Red Sox acquired Rutschman, catcher Jake Rogers and cash from the Orioles on Aug. 3.

The Orioles received right-hander Kyson Witherspoon, center fielder Enddy Azocar, catcher Carlos Narváez, right-hander Anthony Eyanson and outfielder Harold Rivas in the deal.

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox singles during the sixth inning in game one of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Rutschman hit .222/.278/.410 with five home runs and 13 RBI over 32 games with Boston this year. He was on the IL with left wrist inflammation when the Red Sox acquired him.

The Orioles selected Rutschman with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University.

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 12: Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after walking in the sixth inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Rutschman made his MLB debut with Baltimore in 2022. 

During his five MLB seasons, Rutschman posted 17.4 bWAR and a .75 OPS with 74 home runs and 290 RBI over 604 games.

Baltimore Orioles v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 17: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles runs after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on July 17, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The catcher is a three-time All-Star and a former Silver Slugger.

Rutschman is under team control through next season. He is being paid just over $2 million this year.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Orioles’ Asking Price From Yankees in Potential Adley Rutschman Trade Revealed

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