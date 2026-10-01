Orioles’ Asking Price From Yankees in Potential Adley Rutschman Trade Revealed

The New York Yankees didn’t acquire catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline.

Instead, the Boston Red Sox traded for the three-time All-Star catcher.

The Yankees had interest in Rutschman before the Orioles dealt him to the Red Sox.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman revealed the Orioles’ asking price from the Yankees for Rutschman at the trade deadline.

Insider Reveals Orioles’ Asking Price From Yankees in Potential Adley Rutschman Trade

According to Heyman, this is what the Orioles demanded from the Yankees for Rutschman:

Looking at Adley Rutschman

The Red Sox acquired Rutschman, catcher Jake Rogers and cash from the Orioles on Aug. 3.

The Orioles received right-hander Kyson Witherspoon, center fielder Enddy Azocar, catcher Carlos Narváez, right-hander Anthony Eyanson and outfielder Harold Rivas in the deal.

Rutschman hit .222/.278/.410 with five home runs and 13 RBI over 32 games with Boston this year. He was on the IL with left wrist inflammation when the Red Sox acquired him.

The Orioles selected Rutschman with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University.

Rutschman made his MLB debut with Baltimore in 2022.

During his five MLB seasons, Rutschman posted 17.4 bWAR and a .75 OPS with 74 home runs and 290 RBI over 604 games.

The catcher is a three-time All-Star and a former Silver Slugger.

Rutschman is under team control through next season. He is being paid just over $2 million this year.