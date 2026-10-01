NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox reacts at bat against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The Red Sox acquired Rutschman, catcher Jake Rogers and cash from the Orioles on Aug. 3.
The Orioles received right-hander Kyson Witherspoon, center fielder Enddy Azocar, catcher Carlos Narváez, right-hander Anthony Eyanson and outfielder Harold Rivas in the deal.
Rutschman hit .222/.278/.410 with five home runs and 13 RBI over 32 games with Boston this year. He was on the IL with left wrist inflammation when the Red Sox acquired him.
The Orioles selected Rutschman with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University.
Rutschman made his MLB debut with Baltimore in 2022.
During his five MLB seasons, Rutschman posted 17.4 bWAR and a .75 OPS with 74 home runs and 290 RBI over 604 games.
The catcher is a three-time All-Star and a former Silver Slugger.
Rutschman is under team control through next season. He is being paid just over $2 million this year.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Orioles' asking price from the New York Yankees for Adley Rutschman at the trade deadline has been revealed by Jon Heyman.
Orioles’ Asking Price From Yankees in Potential Adley Rutschman Trade Revealed