Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Notable Quote on Bullpen Surprise

The New York Yankees closed out the first half with a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Nationals Park. With their primary late-inning options unavailable, the bullpen situation required a different solution.

Paul Blackburn provided it in emphatic fashion.

The right-hander entered in the eighth inning and retired all six batters he faced to secure a six-out save, the second of his career and his most meaningful to date.

What Boone Said

Manager Aaron Boone spoke positively about what Blackburn has become for this bullpen over the past several weeks.

“Paul’s quietly pitched really well for us for the last four to six weeks,” Boone said, “and is really establishing a nice role down there. He’s getting settled into the bullpen.”

With David Bednar and Fernando Cruz unavailable after pitching on back-to-back days, and Brent Headrick having thrown 50 pitches over three days, Blackburn was the right call. He delivered.

“Obviously, down a few guys today, I knew if we could get it to him with a couple innings left, then he goes out and is really efficient,” Boone said. “He’s been really good and throwing the ball really well.”

What the Numbers Show

The praise is backed up by the numbers. Since May 16, Blackburn has posted a 1.16 ERA across 20 appearances. He has struck out 26 and walked just six in 31 innings. That kind of sustained excellence over a six-week stretch has earned him increasing trust from Boone in higher-leverage situations.

His previous career save came last season with the New York Mets in a blowout. He threw the final four innings of a game that was already decided. Sunday’s effort was a different kind of save entirely. He entered with the outcome genuinely in question and locked it down cleanly.

Other Yankees Injury Updates

The Yankees also received encouraging news on two rotation pieces heading into the All-Star break. Max Fried has been sidelined with a left elbow bone bruise. He threw 44 pitches across three simulated innings Saturday. Boone said everything went well. Fried could begin a rehab assignment as early as Friday when the second half gets underway.

Carlos Rodon has been dealing with left elbow inflammation. He has responded well to three days of playing catch. According to Boone, he is expected to throw nearly every day during the All-Star break.

Final Word for the Yankees

Paul Blackburn has quietly become one of the more reliable pieces of the Yankees bullpen. Meanwhile, Sunday was the loudest statement he has made yet.

With the second half approaching and rotation help potentially on the way, New York heads into the break with some genuine momentum.