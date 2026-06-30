Yankees Receive Positive Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injury News Before Tigers Game

The New York Yankees got good news regarding starting second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. before their game against the Detroit Tigers. While he is not in the starting lineup, Chisholm told MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch that he completed the concussion protocol and hopes to be available off the bench.

The update is significant for a Yankees club already dealing with several injuries to its lineup, making Chisholm’s quick return especially important as New York tries to keep pace in the AL East.

Chisholm has a .245/.323/.465 slash with 12 home runs and a 119 wRC+ since April 23. That’s more in line with the average production at the plate he’s had since joining the club two seasons ago.

Recapping Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Injury Situation

Chisholm sustained the injury in the Yankees’ 7-3 loss to the Tigers. He collided with outfielder Jasson Dominguez in the fourth inning and left the game with trainers. He took an elbow to the side of the head, as Dominguez made the catch on a Hao-Yu Lee fly ball.

Following the game, manager Aaron Boone provided an update on Chisholm’s status. Boone said that while Chisholm was in concussion protocol, he was diagnosed with a concussion.

His exclusion from the lineup seems cautionary. Boone told Hoch that Chisholm still has one more test to pass before being cleared to play. Utility infielder Max Schuemann is currently in the lineup in place of Chisholm.

Even without the injury, the Yankees may have considered giving Chisholm the day off against left-hander Tarik Skubal. With six right-handed relievers in Detroit’s bullpen, Chisholm could still factor into the game as a key pinch hitter.

The Tigers’ bullpen features six right-handers, including their top three leverage relievers. Kenley Jansen, Will Vest, and Kyle Finnegan are likely to pitch in any close and late situations.

That could create a situation where Chisholm gets an important bat off the bench. He’s slashing .222/.322/.411 vs. right-handed pitchers, good for a 107 wRC+. Chisholm could get the nod if the Yankees are trailing in a close game and need a big hit.

What the Jazz Chisholm Injury Update Means

With Chisholm passing his concussion tests, that also means he’ll return to the lineup sooner rather than later. His recent hot surge has given the Yankees a left-handed power bat, especially with some of their best power hitters on the shelf.

They’re already without four of their lineup regulars. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham, and Ryan McMahon are currently on the injured list.

The injuries have coincided with a five-game losing streak that cost the Yankees first place in the AL East. While New York was swept by the Boston Red Sox over the weekend, the Rays took advantage by sweeping the Diamondbacks to move into first.

Both Grisham and McMahon are nearing a return. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told The Athletic‘s Brendan Kuty that both players should be back in the lineup by the end of the week.

Having lost their grip on first place in the AL East, the Yankees could soon welcome back several key contributors, with Chisholm now expected to return to the lineup after clearing concussion protocol.