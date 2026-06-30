Yankees Provide Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injury Update After Tigers Loss

The New York Yankees saw starting second baseman Jazz Chisholm leave their 7-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers with an injury. The club later announced that Chisholm was in concussion protocol.

Following the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on YES Network that Chisholm was not diagnosed with a concussion but remains in the protocol.

“I’m not sure exactly what happened,” said Boone. “Obviously, we’re playing the infield in, so it’s a little bit in that no man’s land. I think (Jasson Dominguez) called it late; I don’t know if he didn’t hear, I haven’t gone there with Jazz yet.

Chisholm suffered the injury in a collision with right fielder Jasson Dominguez. The Tigers’ Hao-Yu Lee skied a pop-up beyond the infield dirt, with both players converging on the spot. Dominguez’s left elbow hit Chisholm in the head as he was catching the ball.

“It was really unfortunate,” said Dominguez. “They were playing the infield in…so in my mind, I got to go catch that ball. I called it, but I didn’t call it loud enough.”

Aaron Boone Speaks on Jazz Chisholm Injury

Depending on how long Chisholm could be out, the Yankees could be without a fourth lineup regular.

“Certainly not something we want,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “Hopefully it’s not too bad.

“It’s part of it, we got to handle it, guys got to step up.”

Chisholm began the season in a rough slump. Waking up on April 23, he was hitting .173 with a .498 OPS.

Since then, Chisholm is slashing .245/.323/.465 with 12 home runs and a 119 wRC+. That’s more akin to his production at the plate since joining the Yankees in July 2024.

Following the collision, infielder Oswaldo Cabrera finished the game at second base. Cabrera went 0-for-3 at the plate with two strikeouts.

Yankees Injuries to Starting Lineup Mounting Up

Entering this series, the Yankees are already without Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, and Giancarlo Stanton. Losing both Judge and Stanton has left a hole in their lineup in terms of home run power, although veteran Paul Goldschmidt has filled that void admirably.

The Yankees could be getting healthier soon. Grisham is the closest to a return, as Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports that he could return either Wednesday or Friday.

In addition to Grisham, Ryan McMahon could also be back. McMahon is on the injured list with an ear infection, but will be back for the upcoming series against the Minnesota Twins.

Stanton, on the other hand, is still not close to a return, going by the latest update on the Yankees’ slugger. He took batting practice with the team, but that’s about it. Until he can start running again, there is no timetable for a return.

Judge’s injury situation is still the same. He’ll be re-evaluated around the All-Star break to see how the stress fracture in his right ribcage heals. Boone did not give a timeline on when Judge will be re-imaged.

Boone hopes that as the club gets healthier and more players return to the lineup, they can erase a five-game losing streak. The Yankees suffered an embarrassing sweep to the Boston Red Sox before a rather listless loss to the Tigers.