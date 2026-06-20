Red Sox Aroldis Chapman Could Be Only Elite Reliever at MLB Trade Deadline

All signs are pointing toward the Boston Red Sox being one of the top sellers at the MLB trade deadline.

With several organizations looking to bolster their pitching staff, the Red Sox could be a hot commodity.

Red Sox Aroldis Chapman Is Considered the Only Elite Reliever Available

As emphasized by Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com, the 2025 trade deadline soaked up most of the relievers last year.

Consequently, the list of available premier relievers is few and far between.

He noted that Boston’s Aroldis Chapman “may be the only reliever of that caliber available.”

Across the board, a franchise can never have too much pitching depth.

Bringing 38-year-old Chapman aboard could tie up loose ends for a handful of ballclubs as they aim to enter postseason contention.

He is currently tied to a one-year, $13.3 million contract with the Red Sox.

It’s widely understood that Boston is likely to end up as a top seller at the trade deadline.

It wouldn’t come as a major surprise to see Chapman shipped out.

Chapman’s MLB Career

The veteran southpaw has been playing in the big leagues for approximately 17 years.

After making his debut with the Cincinnati Reds in August 2010, he went on to spend six seasons with the franchise.

In 2016, he signed with the New York Yankees.

He remained in New York for seven years.

During that period, he logged a 2.94 ERA and a 1.148 WHIP.

Once January 2023 arrived, Chapman signed a deal with the Kansas City Royals.

His time there was short-lived, as he soon landed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, followed by the Red Sox.

This marks his second campaign at Fenway Park.

So far this season, he is riding a 0.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts across 21.2 innings pitched through 22 games.

Overall, he owns a career 2.48 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.

Trade rumors continue flying around the veteran arm, but moves have yet to be made.

The MLB trade deadline is on the board for Aug. 3, so there’s plenty of time for the franchise to make waves.

Red Sox Right Now

On Friday, Boston clinched a 6-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

This marked the first clash of their three-game series at T-Mobile Park on the West Coast.

The win finally brought their four-game losing skid to a screeching halt.

They have two more matchups scheduled against the Mariners.

Once this series concludes, the Red Sox will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field next week.

Looking at the current standings, Boston is still last in the American League East division.

Their 30-43 record is still well below that of their division opponents.

The New York Yankees (46-28) hold the helm, followed by the Tampa Bay Rays (42-30), the Blue Jays (37-39), the Baltimore Orioles (35-42) and the Red Sox.

This has certainly been an eyesore of a season for Boston, but the organization could turn things around rather quickly by making wise decisions at the trade deadline.

Ultimately, this will be a sink-or-swim period for the franchise.

Chapman could be one of the first players up for potential shipment this year.