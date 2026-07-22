New York Yankees Predicted To Land $341 Million All-Star in Massive Trade Package

The New York Yankees are nearing the MLB trade deadline, and a few notable names have been floating around the franchise.

Among the potential trade candidates is a $341 million shortstop.

Now, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has revealed a trade package that could ultimately bring the All-Star to New York.

Yankees Predicted To Acquire All-Star in Latest Trade Pitch

In Rymer’s proposed trade package, New York would land 32-year-old Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets in exchange for Carlos Rodón, Anthony Volpe and Jasson Domínguez.

“Lindor is exactly the kind of player they need right now,” Rymer wrote. “Not just a shortstop upgrade, but a proven star with swagger and World Series experience.”

If such a move were to take place, the baseball world would undoubtedly shake.

Lindor would bring 12 successful years of MLB experience to Yankee Stadium. He spent six years with the Cleveland Guardians and is now in his sixth year with the Mets.

He has earned five All-Star nods on his resume, four of which came consecutively in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. His latest was in 2025.

Lindor’s potential was rather clear early on, as Cleveland selected him eighth overall in the first round of the 2011 draft. His debut arrived in mid-June 2015.

He owns a career .272 batting average and a .814 OPS with 285 home runs.

At the time of this writing, Lindor’s 2026 slash line reflects .230/.322/.412 with a .734 OPS and 20 homers through 125 games.

He’s posted 16 doubles, three triples and 63 RBIs since the regular season kicked off.

It’s apparent what the Yankees would be getting from a Lindor trade, but the Mets would have a higher level of uncertainty.

Overall, the Yankees have been showing inconsistency this season. This includes Rodón, Volpe and Domínguez.

The Mets could see such a trade pay off, but it wouldn’t come without risk.

Looking at the Yankees Right Now

Currently second in the American League East, New York is far from being in the worst position in the Major Leagues.

According to FanGraphs, the Yankees have a 97.7% chance of reaching postseason contention and a 12.9% chance to win the World Series.

The Tampa Bay Rays still sit atop the AL East at 58-42 overall. As for the Yankees, they are 56-44 overall.

Lining up behind New York in the division are the Boston Red Sox (51-48), the Baltimore Orioles (49-52) and the Toronto Blue Jays (46-55).

The Yankees are approaching the second clash of their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Following this set, they will head to Citizens Bank Park to face the Philadelphia Phillies for another three games.

Rounding out the month of July will be a four-game stretch against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The MLB trade deadline is on the board for Aug. 3, leaving just 12 days for organizations to make waves and bolster their rosters.

New York would benefit from a few upgrades, and there’s little time left to decide which routes to take.