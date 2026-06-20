New York Yankees Provide Major Update on Austin Wells’ Injury Status

The New York Yankees have been playing without catcher Austin Wells since early June.

Fortunately, he is nearing a return to the Yankees’ lineup.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com (via X), manager Aaron Boone announced that Wells will likely return to New York’s lineup tomorrow.

Yankees Inch Closer to Healthy Lineup

New York leads its division — the American League East — with a 46-28 overall record.

However, their lineup has been dismantled by injuries.

Some of their top offensive producers, including sluggers Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton, have landed themselves on the IL.

Of course, among that list is Wells.

Wells’ IL date reflects June 6 (10-day IL).

He was sidelined due to cervical headaches.

But all things considered, the Yankees have been holding themselves up quite well.

The positive news regarding the 26-year-old catcher is reassuring.

New York’s lineup is slowly but surely returning to health.

Getting healthy is one thing, but maintaining health is an entirely different beast.

Wells’ MLB Career

Now in his fourth year playing in the Major Leagues, Wells is looking to get himself back on track at the plate and behind it.

The Yankees selected him as the overall pick No. 28 in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft.

He’s played an imperative role for New York in recent years, after making his debut on Sept. 1, 2023.

During his first year with the ballclub, he batted .229 with a .743 OPS and four home runs through 19 games.

His official rookie season, however, was in 2024.

He wrapped up the year after playing 115 games, recording a slash line of .229/.322/.395 with a .717 OPS and 13 homers.

Each year has been spent in a Yankee uniform.

So far this season, he is slashing .166/.278/.255 with a career-low .533 OPS and four homers across his 47 games.

As the story goes for many New York players in the big leagues right now, Wells’ campaign has not been playing out in his favor.

Snapshot of the Yankees Right Now

Following New York’s 5-0 shutout victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night, the ballclub continues leading its division.

Behind the Yankees in the AL East are the Tampa Bay Rays (42-30), the Toronto Blue Jays (37-39), the Baltimore Orioles (35-42) and the Boston Red Sox (30-43).

New York has two more games remaining of their homestand against the Reds.

Their next clash is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Once the three-game series wraps up this weekend, the Yankees will enter a set on the road.

They will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Ideally, the Yankees will continue seeing their injured stars make progress each passing week.

For some, namely 34-year-old Judge, his return is expected to take much longer, but bringing Wells back is certainly a step in the right direction.

In the meantime, the organization is left to navigate its upcoming schedule and continue climbing in the standings.

The Yankees are third overall in Major League Baseball.

They are trailing behind the Atlanta Braves (47-27) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (49-27).

It’s a tight race toward the top of the standings.