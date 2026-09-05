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New York Yankees Announce Quick George Lombard Jr. Change After Return

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees reacts after grounding out in his first at-bat of his MLB debut during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will look to bounce back in the second game of their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They are coming off a 3-2 loss on Friday night.

Despite the loss, the Yankees got good news when George Lombard Jr. made his return to the lineup.

He batted 7th (with no hits and two strikeouts).

New York Yankees Announce Quick Lombard Jr. Change

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/05 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Amed Rosario 2B 4. Ben Rice DH 5. Heliot Ramos RF 6. George Lombard SS 7. Spencer Jones CF 8. Jose Caballero 3B 9. Austin Wells C”

Despite his performance in Friday’s loss, Lombard Jr. has been moved up to the 6th spot in the order on Saturday.

The 21-year-old rookie made his MLB debut last month.

He is currently batting .244 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 12 runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He has a lot of expectations on him, as one of the top prospects in all of baseball.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyJohn Schreiber #56 celebrates with Luis García Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees after defeating the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 in a game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Yankees enter Saturday night as the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-60 record in 141 games.

They are only 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Looking At The Padres Right Now

GettyJo Adell #7 and Austin Hedges #27 celebrate with Travis Bazzana #37 of the Cleveland Guardians after Bazzana hit a walk-off single during the tenth inning of the second game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 04, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio.

On the other side, the Padres are the second-place team in the National League West with a 74-67 record in 141 games.

They are 10.0 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for first.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Quick George Lombard Jr. Change After Return

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