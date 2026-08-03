New York Yankees Receive Ben Rice Plans After Luis Garcia Jr. Trade

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is in full swing, and the news/rumor/reports are flying in from all angles.

In case you missed it, the New York Yankees traded for Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for four players. Garcia Jr. has 23 home runs this season and has been a strong, productive hitter all season.

One issue, however, that the Yankees will have to sort out is the fact that he plays first base. New York already has two first basemen in Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt. Garcia Jr. does, luckily, have experience at other infield positions, but the Yankees didn’t go out and make a huge splash like that for a player who isn’t going to play every day.

Amid Ben Rice’s All-Star campaign, a report surfaced late Sunday night regarding the Yankees’ plans with Ben Rice.

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Yankees Won’t Utilize Ben Rice as a Catcher

Early on in Ben Rice’s MLB career, he was sparsely used as a catcher.

However, according to MLB reporter Joel Sherman, the New York Yankees have no intention of using Ben Rice as a catcher this season after the trade for Luis Garcia Jr.

The most likely scenario for the Yankees is to use Garcia Jr. as the primary DH, or perhaps place him at second base/third base while both Paul Goldschmidt and Ben Rice have to be in the lineup.

Garcia Jr. has a lot of defensive versatility, but he has played most of his games this season at first base.

Ben Rice is batting .266 this season with 31 home runs, 73 RBI, and 106 total hits.

It does make for an interesting argument for why the Yankees traded for Garcia Jr. and if perhaps this acquisition spells bad news for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

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More on Luis Garcia Jr. Trade…

The New York Yankees gave up the following players/prospects for Luis Garcia Jr.: Ben Grable, Yovanny Cruz and Jake Bird, plus starter Jack Cebert.

Luis Garcia Jr. is batting .283 this season with 23 home runs, 76 RBI, and an OPS+ of 136. It’s a huge addition for the New York Yankees, and one they hope pays dividends over the course of the next two months.

Garcia Jr. is tied to a one-year, $6.88 million deal (arbitration), and he has one more season of team control before hitting free agency.

This trade likely signals the end of Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s tenure in New York following this season.

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