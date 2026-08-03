New York Yankees Reportedly Get Trade Offer For Padres’ 8-Year MLB Pitcher Declined

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is less than 24 hours away, and the news/rumors/reports are flying in from all angles.

For the New York Yankees, they are targeting relief help and a catcher to help bring offensive production to the catching group.

One of the Yankees’ top trade targets is San Diego Padres‘ 8-year veteran reliever, Adrian Morejon.

According to a recent report by USAToday’s Bob Nightengale, the Padres reportedly turned down a trade offer from the Yankees that included starting pitcher Will Warren.

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Padres Reject Will Warren For Adrian Morejon Offer

Adrian Morejon has surfaced as one of the hottest relief pitcher commodities on the trade market, and it’s no surprise that the New York Yankees are interested in his services.

However, if New York wants to pull off a trade for the 8-year veteran southpaw, offering just Will Warren isn’t going to cut is, as the Padres have reportedly turned down that offer.

Will Warren has an ERA of 4.14 this season over 21 starts and 108+ innings.

However, perhaps the biggest development from this report is the fact the Yankees may be making Will Warren available via trade.

MLBTR.com’s Connor Byrne wrote (about the Yankees’ interest in Adrian Morejon):

“Going back to his 2024 breakout, the former starter has notched a superb 2.62 ERA over 196 innings, the third-most frames among relievers. While averaging a career-high 99.5 mph on his sinker and 99.3 mph on his fastball this year, Morejon has posted a 3.07 ERA with outstanding strikeout and walk rates of 27.8% and 6.2%, respectively.”

Morejon is inducing ground balls at an extremely high 61.7% clip this season.

Across 58.2 innings this season, Morejon has an ERA of 3.07 with 67 strikeouts.

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New York Yankees Trade Deadline Ventures…

The New York Yankees have already pulled off a pretty significant trade by acquiring Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals. Garcia Jr. has 23 home runs this season, and formerly led the NL in slugging percentage.

The Yanks also traded away Camilo Doval, which was a smart move, but New York still needs to add another leverage bullpen arm, and this failed trade is actually a signal that a trade could be on the horizon very shortly.

Perhaps early in the day tomorrow a Yankees trade for a reliever will be reported.

As for the catcher situation, a few options that the Yankees might realistically be able to add include Tyler Stephenson, Jonah Heim, and Victor Caratini.

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