Detroit Tigers Recently Released Pitcher Signs with Seattle Mariners

As the Detroit Tigers are taking on the Cleveland Guardians this week, a piece of news dropped about a recent pitcher who was released from the organization.

According to multiple reports and MLB.com’s transactions tracker, pitcher Scott Effross has landed a minors deal with the Seattle Mariners.

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Recent Detroit Tigers Pitcher Signs with Mariners

Scott Effross never appeared in an MLB game with the Detroit Tigers, but he was pitching for their AAA affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Toledo Mud Hens released RHP Scott Effross.”

They also wrote (on 8/12): “Seattle Mariners signed free agent RHP Scott Effross to a minor league contract.”

Effross has since been assigned to AAA Tacoma.

Before playing with the Detroit Tigers, Effross spent three seasons with the New York Yankees and has four years of MLB experience.

In 2026, across 38.2 innings, Effross holds an ERA of 4.19 in the minors.

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Inside Scott Effross’s MLB Career

Scott Effross has logged 85.1 total innings in MLB.

He holds an ERA of 3.59 with 88 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.148. His lifetime ERA+ is 118, but in 2025 with the Yankees, Effross wasn’t very effective.

Across 10.2 innings last year in pinstripes, he surrendered 10 earned runs on 16 hits and just six strikeouts, which is likely what led to him being let go by the Yankees and not earning any MLB time this season with Detroit.

However, it’s a new beginning for Effross, and perhaps he will have a Majors opportunity with the Mariners.

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