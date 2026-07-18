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2-Year New York Yankees Player Released By Current MLB Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Anthony Misiewicz #58 of the New York Yankees reacts after an out against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home) by a score of 2-1.

With the loss, the Yankees had their four-game winning streak snapped.

2-Year New York Yankees Player Released

GettyAnthony Misiewicz #58 of the New York Yankees reacts after an out against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Also on Friday, news came out that a former Yankees pitcher (Anthony Misiewicz) had been released by the Cincinnati Reds.

MLB.com wrote (on July 17): “Louisville Bats released LHP Anthony Misiewicz.”

Misiewicz did not appear in a game for the Reds.

He had been pitching for their Triple-A affiliate.

Over 32 games this season, Misiewicz went 2-0 with a 1.95 ERA.

@HeyGingersaurus wrote: “The #Reds have released RHP Hagen Danner and LHP Anthony Misiewicz, per the transaction log. Both players were signed to minor league deals in the offseason.”

GettyAnthony Misiewicz #54 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on September 12, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Misiewicz spent part of two seasons with the Yankees (2023-24).

In that span, he went 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four games.

Looking At Misiewicz’s Entire Career

GettyAnthony Misiewicz #58 of the New York Yankees reacts after an out against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Misiewicz was picked in the 18th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Michigan State.

He has also spent time with the Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers over six MLB seasons.

Over 136 career games, the 31-year-old has gone 8-9 with a 4.86 ERA.

GettyRelief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz #57 of the Minnesota Twins throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eight inning before being pulled out of the game with an injury at Dodger Stadium on July 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Based on how well he played in Triple-A this season, Misiewicz will be a name to watch over the next few weeks.

He could end up being a good addition to another team for pitching depth.

Yankees Right Now

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning after being intentionally walked against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. 

The Yankees dropped to 54-43 in 97 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They have two more games with the Dodgers.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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2-Year New York Yankees Player Released By Current MLB Team

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