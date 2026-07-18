2-Year New York Yankees Player Released By Current MLB Team

On Friday night, the New York Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home) by a score of 2-1.

With the loss, the Yankees had their four-game winning streak snapped.

2-Year New York Yankees Player Released

Also on Friday, news came out that a former Yankees pitcher (Anthony Misiewicz) had been released by the Cincinnati Reds.

MLB.com wrote (on July 17): “Louisville Bats released LHP Anthony Misiewicz.”

Misiewicz did not appear in a game for the Reds.

He had been pitching for their Triple-A affiliate.

Over 32 games this season, Misiewicz went 2-0 with a 1.95 ERA.

@HeyGingersaurus wrote: “The #Reds have released RHP Hagen Danner and LHP Anthony Misiewicz, per the transaction log. Both players were signed to minor league deals in the offseason.”

Misiewicz spent part of two seasons with the Yankees (2023-24).

In that span, he went 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four games.

Looking At Misiewicz’s Entire Career

Misiewicz was picked in the 18th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Michigan State.

He has also spent time with the Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers over six MLB seasons.

Over 136 career games, the 31-year-old has gone 8-9 with a 4.86 ERA.

Based on how well he played in Triple-A this season, Misiewicz will be a name to watch over the next few weeks.

He could end up being a good addition to another team for pitching depth.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees dropped to 54-43 in 97 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They have two more games with the Dodgers.