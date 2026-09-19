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Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision on Before Diamondbacks Game

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Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will go for the series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. They’ll do so without one of their top-performing rookies, as Spencer Jones is out of the lineup.

Jones has enjoyed a solid rookie campaign so far in 2026. In 80 games, he’s slashing .248/.318/.433 with 10 home runs and a 109 wRC+. For a hitter with a very polarizing skill set, he’s held his own in Year 1.

The 25-year-old started the series opener against the Diamondbacks. He went 0-for-4 but recorded an RBI on a fielder’s choice groundout. He also contributed a strong defensive play in the Yankees’ 9-2 win over Arizona with a sliding catch in center field to take away a hit.

Yankees Sit Rookie Outfielder Spencer Jones vs. Diamondbacks

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyYankees rookie outfielder Spencer Jones is out of the starting lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks for September 19. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Diamondbacks are starting right-hander Brandon Pfaadt. The fact that the left-handed-hitting Spencer Jones was out of the lineup was already strange enough.

Jones told MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch that he’s dealing with left foot soreness. The rookie outfielder told Hoch that he expects to be back in the lineup for the series finale.

Even with the platoon advantage, Jones has struggled against right-handers. On the season, he’s slashed .206/.281/.360 with seven home runs against righties. He’s actually done more damage to left-handed pitching this season.

With the recent injury to Trent Grisham, Jones has assumed the everyday role in center field. Grisham is dealing with a hamstring injury and has been out since September 5. It’s helped that he’s hung in there against lefties, giving manager Aaron Boone less to worry about.

Instead, utilityman Jose Caballero will get the start in center field for the Yankees.

Yankees Right Now

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyCam Schlittler is on track to win his first AL Cy Young Award, if he can put two quality starts together. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Yankees are 89-64 entering this game against the Diamondbacks. They’ve already punched their postseason ticket; it’s a matter of seeding.

They’ll start right-hander Cam Schlittler, who’s looking to put a bow on his first American League Cy Young Award. The right-hander has a 1.95 ERA in 31 starts entering the contest and could be their Game 1 postseason starter.

New York is four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the American League East lead. It’s unlikely they’ll make up that much ground in just nine games. But if they fail to win the division, they have a strong chance of landing the AL’s No. 4 seed.

That would mean a rematch against their hated rival, the Boston Red Sox, at Yankee Stadium. New York is hoping for similar results as last postseason, when they won two of three.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB and the Arizona Cardinals for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided since 2015. Michael covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision on Before Diamondbacks Game

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