The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-0 in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Yankees will advance to the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays if they win today. If the Red Sox win, there will be a Game 3 on Thursday.

The Yankees announced their lineup for Game 2, and it involves a notable decision on Ryan McMahon.

New York Yankees Make Ryan McMahon Decision Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Red Sox

McMahon wasn’t in the Yankees’ lineup for Tuesday’s win.

He entered the game later in the night and scored after collecting a walk.

Today, McMahon will bat ninth and play third base for New York.

The third baseman posted a .635 OPS with 11 home runs and 41 RBI over 124 games during the regular season.

Here is the Yankees’ lineup for today:

Here is the Red Sox’s lineup:

Left-hander Max Fried will start for New York.

Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.