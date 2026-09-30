NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Yankees announced a decision regarding before Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees Make Ryan McMahon Decision Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Red Sox