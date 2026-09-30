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Yankees Make Ryan McMahon Decision Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Red Sox

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Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-0 in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Yankees will advance to the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays if they win today. If the Red Sox win, there will be a Game 3 on Thursday.

The Yankees announced their lineup for Game 2, and it involves a notable decision on Ryan McMahon.

New York Yankees Make Ryan McMahon Decision Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Red Sox

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees warms up prior to Game One of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

McMahon wasn’t in the Yankees’ lineup for Tuesday’s win.

He entered the game later in the night and scored after collecting a walk.

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Today, McMahon will bat ninth and play third base for New York.

The third baseman posted a .635 OPS with 11 home runs and 41 RBI over 124 games during the regular season.

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 11: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Here is the Yankees’ lineup for today:

  1. Ben Rice DH
  2. Cody Bellinger LF
  3. Luis Garcia Jr. 1B
  4. Spencer Jones RF
  5. George Lombard Jr. SS
  6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B
  7. Trent Grisham CF
  8. Austin Wells C
  9. Ryan McMahon 3B
American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Here is the Red Sox’s lineup:

  1. Jahmai Jones DH
  2. Adlye Rutschman C
  3. Willson Contreras 1B
  4. Wilyer Abreu RF
  5. Ceddanne Rafaela CF
  6. Caleb Durbin 3B
  7. Nick Sogard 2B
  8. Trevor Story SS
  9. Nate Eaton LF
Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 23: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Left-hander Max Fried will start for New York.

Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Yankees Make Ryan McMahon Decision Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Red Sox

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