Yankees Announce Starting Pitcher for Sunday’s Game vs Rays

The New York Yankees were set to continue their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Inclement weather had other plans. The game was postponed and will be made up on September 22, leaving New York with a quick turnaround heading into Sunday’s series finale.

The Yankees wasted no time announcing who would take the mound.

Ryan Weathers will start Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay, with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.

Weathers Gets the Call for Sunday

Acquired from the Miami Marlins in January, Weathers has been one of the quiet success stories of New York’s season. The 26-year-old left-hander has posted a 3.58 ERA across nine starts with 61 strikeouts, already surpassing his total number of starts from all of last season in Miami.

Sunday presents another opportunity to strengthen his case for a long-term rotation spot. With Max Fried on the 15-day IL and Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon both working their way back from injury absences, Weathers has stepped into a larger role and delivered consistently.

The question going forward is whether he can hold onto a spot once the rotation is at full strength. Fried, Cole, Rodon, and Cam Schlittler would occupy the top four spots when healthy, leaving Weathers to compete with Will Warren for the fifth. Warren enters the weekend 6-1 with a 3.61 ERA and ranks among the league leaders in wins.

Cole’s Return Adds Context

Friday’s series opener brought its own significant moment. Cole made his season debut after missing all of 2025 following Tommy John surgery, throwing six shutout innings against the Rays on just 72 pitches. His last major league appearance had come in the 2024 World Series, and Friday’s outing suggested the long wait is over.

The Yankees lost the game 4-2, with the offense continuing to struggle. But Cole’s performance was an encouraging sign for a rotation that has been navigating injuries since opening day.

What It Means for the Yankees

New York sits 5.5 games back of Tampa Bay in the AL East after Friday’s defeat. Sunday’s game is an opportunity to avoid dropping the series entirely. Aaron Judge is in the midst of an 11-game RBI drought and the offense has been inconsistent. Weathers keeping the Yankees in the game gives the lineup a chance to find its footing.

A rotation getting healthier is an encouraging development. The offense catching up is the bigger priority right now.

Final Word for the Yankees

Weathers has earned the ball on Sunday. He has been reliable all season and this is another chance to prove it.

The series with Tampa Bay is not over. The Yankees need a win.