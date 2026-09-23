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New York Yankees Announce Significant George Lombard Jr. Change

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will play the third game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They split the two games on Tuesday.

Most recently, the Yankees lost 6-1.

George Lombard Jr. (who batted 7th) finished with one hit, one RBI and one strikeout.

Yankees Announce Significant George Lombard Jr. Change

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a grand slam against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2026 in New York City.

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/23 1. Ben Rice DH 2. George Lombard SS 3. Luis Garcia 1B 4. Heliot Ramos RF 5. Spencer Jones CF 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. Jose Caballero LF 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. Ali Sanchez C”

Lombard Jr. has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old rookie made his MLB debut last month.

He comes into the night batting .237 with 33 hits, five home runs, 18 RBIs, 20 runs and two stolen bases in 39 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup For Game 3

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 and José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrate the win over the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Wednesday:

@ForzaNY22: “I need Anthony Volpe back in this lineup”

@hyse: “Why not try volpe or jazz at 3rd? Give yourself options in the playoffs since McMahon isn’t the guy that should have a guaranteed spot. Need Caballero to be able to come off the bench and steal a base.”

@LeorKushner: “what happened to volpe at 3B lmao”

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Max Mannis: “First start in left field for Caballero since June”

Gary Phillips: “Not a surprise, but a different look to the #Yankees’ lineup today:”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates while running the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

@DanRantz99: “Lombard 2 hole. Now we’re talking. Break up the lefties and his profile fits 1-2 hole”

@TheSouthGAJohn: “Great day to try Jazz out at 3B”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Significant George Lombard Jr. Change

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