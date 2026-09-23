New York Yankees Announce Significant George Lombard Jr. Change

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will play the third game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They split the two games on Tuesday.

Most recently, the Yankees lost 6-1.

George Lombard Jr. (who batted 7th) finished with one hit, one RBI and one strikeout.

Yankees Announce Significant George Lombard Jr. Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/23 1. Ben Rice DH 2. George Lombard SS 3. Luis Garcia 1B 4. Heliot Ramos RF 5. Spencer Jones CF 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. Jose Caballero LF 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. Ali Sanchez C”

Lombard Jr. has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old rookie made his MLB debut last month.

He comes into the night batting .237 with 33 hits, five home runs, 18 RBIs, 20 runs and two stolen bases in 39 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup For Game 3

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Wednesday:

@ForzaNY22: “I need Anthony Volpe back in this lineup”

@hyse: “Why not try volpe or jazz at 3rd? Give yourself options in the playoffs since McMahon isn’t the guy that should have a guaranteed spot. Need Caballero to be able to come off the bench and steal a base.”

@LeorKushner: “what happened to volpe at 3B lmao”

Max Mannis: “First start in left field for Caballero since June”

Gary Phillips: “Not a surprise, but a different look to the #Yankees’ lineup today:”

@DanRantz99: “Lombard 2 hole. Now we’re talking. Break up the lefties and his profile fits 1-2 hole”

@TheSouthGAJohn: “Great day to try Jazz out at 3B”