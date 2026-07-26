Texas Rangers Announce Release of Former Braves Player From Organization

Despite a 6-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon, the Texas Rangers are enjoying being at the top of the AL West standings with a 53-52 record. They have a 1.5-game lead over the Mariners (as of Sunday) and will finish the four-game series on Monday with an afternoon matinee.

During the Mariners series, the Texas Rangers released six-year MLB veteran Jarred Kelenic from their organization.

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Texas Rangers Release Jarred Kelenic

Per his MLB.com transactions tracker, Jarred Kelenic was released from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, July 26:

“Round Rock Express released RF Jarred Kelenic.”

Kelenic, 27, is now eligible to sign with any MLB team. The Rangers-Kelenic relationship began in early June, and Kelenic had been DFA’d once by the club in late June, but he ultimately ended up re-signing with the Rangers on a minor-league deal.

As for the Braves angle, Kelenic spent two seasons (2024 to 2025) with Atlanta, and it was the last organization that he saw real (extended) time with.

Kelenic appeared in just seven games with the Rangers this season, and he recorded one hit in eight official at-bats. For Triple-A Round Rock, Kelenic was batting .374 across 104 at-bats with five home runs and 11 doubles.

He will likely ink a minors deal at least with another club, but his struggles at the MLB level may leave teams reluctant to give him a chance.

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Jarred Kelenic’s MLB Career

Jarred Kelenic was once one of the top prospects in all of Major League Baseball. He broke into the league with the Seattle Mariners in 2021, but his big-league stats just haven’t backed up his prospect status.

Across 1405 career ABs, Kelenic has batted .211 with 50 home runs, 65 doubles, and an OPS+ of 84.

That once-top-prospect status is likely what’s keeping him around in the Bigs, as the Rangers were his fourth team already in his six-year career.

Perhaps his best season came in 2023 with the Mariners when he hit .253 with a bWAR of 2.1 and an OPS+ of 111. That 111 OPS+ has been the only season of his career in which he was an above-league-average hitter.

As noted, any MLB team can now sign Jarred Kelenic.

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